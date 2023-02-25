Dundee community fridge fights to survive after government funding bid rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee community fridge fights to survive after government funding bid rejected

By Poppy Watson
February 25 2023, 8.00am Updated: February 25 2023, 2.46pm
Dundee community fridge
Lynsey Penny outside the Dundee Community Fridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee community fridge which has given away 250 tonnes of food in three years says without urgent help it will be forced to close.

The project’s latest funding bid was rejected by the Scottish Government, forcing them to turn to crowd funding.

Co-founder Lynsey Penny says the group hopes to raise £30,000 – the annual cost of operating the Perth Road fridge.

The free-to-use facility, which aims to reduce food waste, redistributes surplus goods from supermarkets and local businesses that would otherwise end up in the bin.

‘This is a last resort’

Lynsey, 36, said: “All major grant funders are heavily oversubscribed at the moment as a result of years of funding cuts and now with the cost of living crisis.

“So far we haven’t been able to attract grant funding for this April onwards, despite trying many different avenues.

Lynsey says the crowd funder is a last resort.

She added: “A lot of blood, sweat and tears has gone into the fridge over the years and we decided we couldn’t let all the hard work go to waste.

“We hoped as a last ditch effort people wouldn’t mind helping us this one time.”

Dundee West End Community Fridge is popular with locals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The fridge, which has had 25,000 visitors over the past 12 months, is open five days a week.

Lynsey says that many people are surprised to learn that it costs £30,000 to run the fridge each year – especially as it is manned by volunteers.

But she explains: “We have a full-time community fridge coordinator to pay.

“We also have to pay rent, utility costs and maintenance costs”.

Fridge introduces ‘pay as you feel’ system

The fridge is also implementing a new “pay as you feel” system, allowing locals using the service to make a donation if they wish.

Lynsey said: “It’s not mandatory, it’s just to encourage those who can afford to support us to do so.

“We were well-funded before so we didn’t encourage donations because we didn’t need it.

“Lots of people are willing. There is a dignity element as well of being able to give something back.

“People don’t like to feel like they are receiving charity.”

A typical basket of food given to visitors to Dundee West End Community Fridge. Image: Kim Cessford

The fridge works with local businesses and around eight supermarkets – including Tesco, Aldi, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s.

Visitors to the fridge often leave with a selection of fruits, vegetables, pastas, cereals, biscuits and rice.

Around 988,000 tonnes of food and drink is wasted in Scotland every year.

Transition Dundee, the social enterprise behind the fridge, also run The Wardrobe, a second hand shop on the Nethergate that aims to encourage more people to reuse and repair clothes.

Lynsey says the store was opened last year in a bid to generate enough revenue to be able to run the fridge without relying on grant funding, but, she says, “we need more time”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Bohdan Tierokhin leads chanting among fellow Ukrainians at a rally for their homeland held in Dundee City Square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
George McPherson
George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu's 2023 Scotland heat
Franco Moroni, Marco Cavola and Peter Bruce.
Hunter found not guilty in killing near Dundee as shooting agent's conviction revealed
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Chef jailed after threat to slash partner's face 'like The Joker' in Dundee

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration

Editor's Picks

Most Commented