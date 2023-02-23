Courier Business Conference 2023: Top speakers share tips to survive and thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courier Business Conference 2023: Top speakers share tips to survive and thrive

By Rob McLaren
February 23 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 23 2023, 12.20pm
The Courier Business Conference 2023 will take place on March 27.
The Courier Business Conference 2023 will take place on March 27.

The Courier Business Conference will return next month with a focus on helping companies in Tayside and Fife through the current tough economic climate.

This year’s annual conference, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie, will have the theme of ‘survive and thrive’.

It’s no secret that it is a challenging time for many businesses with rising costs, soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis impacting demand.

Our conference will provide business leaders with some words of wisdom from expert speakers.

It takes place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Monday, March 27 from 9am to 2pm.

Top speakers

The first panel session will hear from people who took key decisions to guide their companies through previous crises.

This will feature Theresa Lawson, chief executive of the ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath.

With many public transport customers, it faced a terrifying drop in demand for its services when Covid first hit, but was able to navigate this and is now growing strongly again.

John Reid, the previous general manager at Michelin Dundee, will also reflect on how the city’s tyre factory survived several threats of closure until it ultimately stopped production in 2020.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links.
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, will speak at the conference. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.

A second panel session will focus on employees – how to encourage a strong workplace culture, how to get the best out of staff as well as best practice for mental health and wellbeing issues.

It will feature Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links and Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair.

Both panels will feature the opportunity for people in the audience to ask questions.

Courier Business Conference 2023

The conference will also feature an exhibition area, time for networking and lunch.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “The Courier Business Conference promises to be packed with insights to help businesses to survive the current conditions and thrive in the future.”

The Courier Business Conference is being held for the fourth time and this year’s event will be the first in person since 2019.

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “This event provides a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and strategies for navigating the challenges and opportunities in Courier Country and beyond.

“We look forward to contributing to this valuable exchange of ideas and knowledge.”

Tickets, priced at £45, are available at thecourierbusinessconference.com

