Courier Business Conference 2023: Top speakers share tips to survive and thrive

The Courier Business Conference will return next month with a focus on helping companies in Tayside and Fife through the current tough economic climate.

This year’s annual conference, held in association with accountants Henderson Loggie, will have the theme of ‘survive and thrive’.

It’s no secret that it is a challenging time for many businesses with rising costs, soaring energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis impacting demand.

Our conference will provide business leaders with some words of wisdom from expert speakers.

It takes place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Monday, March 27 from 9am to 2pm.

Top speakers

The first panel session will hear from people who took key decisions to guide their companies through previous crises.

This will feature Theresa Lawson, chief executive of the ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath.

With many public transport customers, it faced a terrifying drop in demand for its services when Covid first hit, but was able to navigate this and is now growing strongly again.

John Reid, the previous general manager at Michelin Dundee, will also reflect on how the city’s tyre factory survived several threats of closure until it ultimately stopped production in 2020.

A second panel session will focus on employees – how to encourage a strong workplace culture, how to get the best out of staff as well as best practice for mental health and wellbeing issues.

It will feature Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links and Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair.

Both panels will feature the opportunity for people in the audience to ask questions.

Courier Business Conference 2023

The conference will also feature an exhibition area, time for networking and lunch.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, said: “The Courier Business Conference promises to be packed with insights to help businesses to survive the current conditions and thrive in the future.”

The Courier Business Conference is being held for the fourth time and this year’s event will be the first in person since 2019.

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “This event provides a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and strategies for navigating the challenges and opportunities in Courier Country and beyond.

“We look forward to contributing to this valuable exchange of ideas and knowledge.”

Tickets, priced at £45, are available at thecourierbusinessconference.com