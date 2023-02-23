Big Hoose Project donates ‘remarkable’ 500,000 items to hard-up Fife families as need grows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Half a million essential products have now been saved from landfill and given to families in need through a pioneering Fife initiative.

The Big Hoose Project was founded just a year ago by staff at Dunfermline’s giant Amazon Warehouse and the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

It aimed to help 13,000 families in its first year but has more than tripled its target as the cost of living spirals.

With former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the helm, it has already seen £10 million of goods donated to people in Fife, Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Companies, including Amazon, hand over new items they can no longer sell.

And everything is stored in a Lochgelly warehouse, dubbed the UK’s first ‘multibank’ due to the range of goods.

Around 500 charities, social workers, teachers and midwives can then access the items to pass on to a growing number of struggling families.

Organisers have pledged to keep the project going as need continues to increase.

Big Hoose Project donations include 3,000 tins of porridge

Items from nappies, toilet roll and clothes, to furniture, lighting and electrical goods have been handed in.

And all of it has come from well-known companies such as Morrisons, Tesco, SemiChem, Fishers Laundry and Craig & Rose Paint.

The latest to sign up was food giant PepsiCo, which handed in 3,000 tins of porridge in November.

It has been a huge team effort, with Bob Purvis of the Purvis Group donating the warehouse free of charge.

And Amazon employees work alongside Cottage Centre partners to help distribute the goods.

Cottage Centre manager Pauline Buchan says it provides families with real, meaningful support.

“Amazon’s support for children and families who are experiencing poverty and, in some cases, sadly, suffering from destitution across Fife, has been nothing short of remarkable,” she said.

“We would never have believed this outcome was possible when we began.”

Coming together to make a difference

Gordon Brown is also proud of the project’s achievements

He said: “There is much more to do over coming years but there are children who have gone without food who are now nourished, sleeping under sheets without a duvet, blankets or bed who can now enjoy a night’s sleep and who were going to school in ill-fitting clothes who now have the outfits they need.”

Meanwhile, Simon McMahon from Amazon UK, said it was vital the work continued.

“I’ve witnessed first hand how many families are in need of support.

“This project is about businesses, organisations and the community coming together with a shared passion to make a difference.”