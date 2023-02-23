Big Hoose Project donates ‘remarkable’ 500,000 items to hard-up Fife families as need grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Hoose Project donates ‘remarkable’ 500,000 items to hard-up Fife families as need grows

By Claire Warrender
February 23 2023, 5.59am Updated: February 23 2023, 12.48pm
Gordon Brown with Big Hoose Project donations
Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan from the Cottage Family Centre and Simon McMahon from Amazon. Image: Supplied by Amazon.

Half a million essential products have now been saved from landfill and given to families in need through a pioneering Fife initiative.

The Big Hoose Project was founded just a year ago by staff at Dunfermline’s giant Amazon Warehouse and the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

It aimed to help 13,000 families in its first year but has more than tripled its target as the cost of living spirals.

Volunteers with Big Hoose Project donations
Some of those involved in the pioneering Big Hoose Project with donations. Image: Supplied by Amazon.

With former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the helm, it has already seen £10 million of goods donated to people in Fife, Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Companies, including Amazon, hand over new items they can no longer sell.

And everything is stored in a Lochgelly warehouse, dubbed the UK’s first ‘multibank’ due to the range of goods.

Around 500 charities, social workers, teachers and midwives can then access the items to pass on to a growing number of struggling families.

Organisers have pledged to keep the project going as need continues to increase.

Big Hoose Project donations include 3,000 tins of porridge

Items from nappies, toilet roll and clothes, to furniture, lighting and electrical goods have been handed in.

And all of it has come from well-known companies such as Morrisons, Tesco, SemiChem, Fishers Laundry and Craig & Rose Paint.

The latest to sign up was food giant PepsiCo, which handed in 3,000 tins of porridge in November.

Tins of porridge were donated to Fife Big Hoose Project
Gordon Brown celebrates the donation of 3,000 tins of porridge oats. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

It has been a huge team effort, with Bob Purvis of the Purvis Group donating the warehouse free of charge.

And Amazon employees work alongside Cottage Centre partners to help distribute the goods.

Mr Brown surveys tonnes of Big Hoose Project donations
Mr Brown surveys tonnes of Big Hoose Project donations in the Lochgelly warehouse. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Cottage Centre manager Pauline Buchan says it provides families with real, meaningful support.

“Amazon’s support for children and families who are experiencing poverty and, in some cases, sadly, suffering from destitution across Fife, has been nothing short of remarkable,” she said.

“We would never have believed this outcome was possible when we began.”

Coming together to make a difference

Gordon Brown is also proud of the project’s achievements

He said: “There is much more to do over coming years but there are children who have gone without food who are now nourished, sleeping under sheets without a duvet, blankets or bed who can now enjoy a night’s sleep and who were going to school in ill-fitting clothes who now have the outfits they need.”

Meanwhile, Simon McMahon from Amazon UK, said it was vital the work continued.

“I’ve witnessed first hand how many families are in need of support.

“This project is about businesses, organisations and the community coming together with a shared passion to make a difference.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented