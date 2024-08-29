WATCH: Demolition begins of remaining Ellengowan Drive houses in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Demolition begins of remaining Ellengowan Drive houses in Dundee

Hillcrest Homes are building 130 new properties on the site.

By Laura Devlin

Demolition has begun on the remaining houses of a century-old Dundee housing development.

Work in underway on the second phase of a multi-million pound project to regenerate the Ellengowan Drive area of the city.

Affordable housing developer Hillcrest Homes is building 130 new properties on the site.

The initial phase of the project – 70 homes – was completed in 2023 and the first tenants moved in last February.

Another 60 homes are now being built to the south of the site. However, these are not expected to be completed until early-mid 2025.

The demolition taking place on Ellengowan Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The work is part of the second phase of the development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

New Ellengowan delayed by Covid

The development was initially approved by Dundee City Council in 2019 is expected to cost a little over £20m.

Work on the site began in March 2020 but construction was subsequently halted when the first national lockdown was introduced by the UK Government.

Despite recommencing a few months later, work hit the buffers again in November that year and again in January 2021 due to the subsequent lockdowns.

Brexit also contributed to difficulties including significantly higher costs of materials.

Locals on a tour of the new homes at Ellengowan Drive last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The last of the original flats on the development site before the demolition began . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Original development dates back to 1925

The original homes were built on former estate of the Baxter family, who ran jute mills in the city, in 1925.

Only intended to have a 20-year lifespan, they ended up in use for almost 100 years.

Hillcrest decided to demolish the old terraced homes as they could no longer adhere to modern quality and energy efficiency standards.

The houses were built in 1925 Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The houses could no longer adhere to modern quality and energy efficiency standards.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

