WATCH: Demolition begins of remaining Ellengowan Drive houses in Dundee

Demolition has begun on the remaining houses of a century-old Dundee housing development.

Work in underway on the second phase of a multi-million pound project to regenerate the Ellengowan Drive area of the city.

Affordable housing developer Hillcrest Homes is building 130 new properties on the site.

The initial phase of the project – 70 homes – was completed in 2023 and the first tenants moved in last February.

Another 60 homes are now being built to the south of the site. However, these are not expected to be completed until early-mid 2025.

New Ellengowan delayed by Covid

The development was initially approved by Dundee City Council in 2019 is expected to cost a little over £20m.

Work on the site began in March 2020 but construction was subsequently halted when the first national lockdown was introduced by the UK Government.

Despite recommencing a few months later, work hit the buffers again in November that year and again in January 2021 due to the subsequent lockdowns.

Brexit also contributed to difficulties including significantly higher costs of materials.

Original development dates back to 1925

The original homes were built on former estate of the Baxter family, who ran jute mills in the city, in 1925.

Only intended to have a 20-year lifespan, they ended up in use for almost 100 years.

Hillcrest decided to demolish the old terraced homes as they could no longer adhere to modern quality and energy efficiency standards.