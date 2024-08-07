Big emergency response to quad bike incident in Perthshire

Emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a quad bike in a remote part of Perthshire.

Police and fire officers were called to a report that the vehicle had overturned on land at Balnaguard, a hamlet near Pitlochry.

Police said crews were still in attendance more than three hours after the alert.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.15pm to a report of an overturned quad bike on land at Balnaguard near Pitlochry.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 3.15pm.

“Three appliances and one specialist appliance were on the scene.

“The last appliance left at 5.15pm.”

At this stage, it is not known if there are any injuries related to the incident.