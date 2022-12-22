Arbroath comeback star Scott Stewart aiming to ring in the New Year bells in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Stewart is determined to go into 2023 in style at Arbroath after putting his three-month injury hell behind him.

Stewart made his first appearance since September as he came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers.

And after finally shaking off a troublesome foot injury, the popular Lichties star is keen to rediscover the form he showed in last year’s second-placed finish.

Stewart hopes to be involved as Lichties host Queen’s Park on Friday – their final game of 2022 – before making a big impact in the New Year.

“It’s been so frustrating sitting on the sidelines and watching,” said Stewart.

“I had one of my best-ever seasons last year and wanted to kick on again.

2⃣nd place in our November Goal of the Month competition is… This brilliant team goal from Arbroath, finished by Scott Stewart, which picked up 16.4% of the vote! 👏#GOTM | @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/zk66PLLmm5 — SPFL (@spfl) December 13, 2019

“But I injured my foot against East Fife and it really set me back.

“I went in for a challenge and felt a twinge in my foot but played on. I must have played on for an hour without realising how bad the injury was.

“Adrenaline got me through the game but I was in agony that night.

“I went for an X-ray and then an MRI scan to confirm it wasn’t broken but there was an issue and I had to go in a moon boot for a few weeks.”

Scott Stewart: Arbroath fans inspired comeback

Stewart, a PE teacher, didn’t expect to have to wait so long to add to his 110 Arbroath appearances.

But he believes the support of the Lichties fans has helped him get through it.

Stewart, who will face Queen’s Park on Friday, added: “I’ve had a few false starts where I’ve felt good at training and broken down again.

“I’m just so desperate to play football that I’ve been trying to come back too soon.

“It’s not been easy because I’m on my feet a lot in my job.

“The pupils have been patient but it was hard to get around with a moon boot on.

“The support I’ve had from the fans has been phenomenal.

“They gave us great backing last year and we came very close to doing something special.

“It’s been a tough season so far and we have to turn it around by getting some wins. I hope I can play a part in that.”