IN PICTURES: The tree-mendous Christmas creel creations lighting up Angus harbours this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: The tree-mendous Christmas creel creations lighting up Angus harbours this year

By Graham Brown
December 22 2022, 12.40pm Updated: December 22 2022, 3.45pm
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Spectacular seaside Christmas trees are bringing festive joy to Angus harbour visitors.

Arbroath and Ferryden each have stunning creations made from lobster creels, bauble buoys and other fishing material in tribute to their maritime heritage.

It’s a craze which has captured the imagination of fishing communities around the UK coast.

Arbroath harbour Christmas lights
Harbour assistant Grant Milne alongside the Arbroath display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Raising money for Reach Across

And in Arbroath it is helping shine a light on the vital work of a local mental health charity during what for many will be a desperately bleak period.

Harbour assistant Grant Milne is raising money for Reach Across, set up by Arbroath mum Sandra Ramsay after the loss of her son, Ross in 2013.

Alongside the main Christmas tree, Grant has five smaller trees carrying messages of love from Lichties around the world.

He started the bell tree idea last year and was inundated with requests from across the globe.

Arbroath harbour festive tree
One of the messages on the mini Arbroath trees. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s the same again this year, we have messages from England, Australia, Canada and all over remembering loved ones,” said 63-year-old Grant.

“We don’t actually charge people, they can make a donation and hopefully we will raise some money for the work Reach Across does.

“There’s now a shelter where people can sit and create their own bell, so it’s become quite a good thing.

“The whole thing seems to be going quite well and a lot of people are coming down to look at it.

“I’ve also tried to create some of the characters from Arbroath on the main tree, names that folk might remember.

“It’s all old bits of fishing stuff so it’s good upcycling.”

Grinch at Arbroath
The Grinch has popped up at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fabulously festive Ferryden

And in Ferryden, villagers are thrilled the creel tree is shining bright again.

It sits next to the harbour area, with the backdrop of Montrose port across the mouth of the River South Esk.

Ferryden harbour Christmas tree
Ferryden harbour’s tree against the backdrop of Montrose port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Community councillor and part-time fisherman David Cameron led the project.

“I started making the creel Christmas tree with my boys several years ago after seeing one online and thought it would be a fun thing to do.

“The first one was well received by the community so we continued to build them every year

“It’s always great to see the final result and the enjoyment it brings to others,” said David.

And while Arbroath has a Santa ‘star’, Ferryden’s is lobster-topped lobster pots.

Ferryden community Christmas tree
Community councillor Michelle Fletcher with the Ferryden tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Community spirit

Ferryden and Craig Community Council chairman Stuart Archibald says it’s gone down a treat with locals and visitors.

And he hopes it will be the beginning of something even bigger every festive season.

“I am extremely keen to try and rebuild the community Christmas spirit and next year the community council will be trying to gather local support for Christmas lights and events to bring people together,” said Stuart.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured more shots of the Angus creel Christmas trees.

Ferryden festive tree
Part-time fisherman and community councillor David Cameron with his spectacular Ferryden creation.
Arbroath harbour tree
Old Arbroath names on one of the tree decorations.
Ferryden community councillors David Cameron, Michelle Fletcher, Stuart Archibald and Graeme Newton with the village tree.
Ferryden festive tree
Buoy, Ferryden’s festive tree is a beauty.
Arbroath harbour festive tree
Grant Milne is the man making Arbroath harbour visitors smile.
A cheeky Arbroath decoration
David Cameron on his Ferryden tree.
Arbroath festive harbour tree
A langoustine lingers at Arbroath.
Ferryden sparkles for community councillor Michelle Fletcher.
Ferryden festive tree
Lobster-topped lobster pots at Ferryden.
Grant Milne and his Arbroath tree.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in 'inhumane' care…
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie New Year's dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath harbour assistant Grant Milne with his creation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented