IN PICTURES: The tree-mendous Christmas creel creations lighting up Angus harbours this year

Spectacular seaside Christmas trees are bringing festive joy to Angus harbour visitors.

Arbroath and Ferryden each have stunning creations made from lobster creels, bauble buoys and other fishing material in tribute to their maritime heritage.

It’s a craze which has captured the imagination of fishing communities around the UK coast.

Raising money for Reach Across

And in Arbroath it is helping shine a light on the vital work of a local mental health charity during what for many will be a desperately bleak period.

Harbour assistant Grant Milne is raising money for Reach Across, set up by Arbroath mum Sandra Ramsay after the loss of her son, Ross in 2013.

Alongside the main Christmas tree, Grant has five smaller trees carrying messages of love from Lichties around the world.

He started the bell tree idea last year and was inundated with requests from across the globe.

“It’s the same again this year, we have messages from England, Australia, Canada and all over remembering loved ones,” said 63-year-old Grant.

“We don’t actually charge people, they can make a donation and hopefully we will raise some money for the work Reach Across does.

“There’s now a shelter where people can sit and create their own bell, so it’s become quite a good thing.

“The whole thing seems to be going quite well and a lot of people are coming down to look at it.

“I’ve also tried to create some of the characters from Arbroath on the main tree, names that folk might remember.

“It’s all old bits of fishing stuff so it’s good upcycling.”

Fabulously festive Ferryden

And in Ferryden, villagers are thrilled the creel tree is shining bright again.

It sits next to the harbour area, with the backdrop of Montrose port across the mouth of the River South Esk.

Community councillor and part-time fisherman David Cameron led the project.

“I started making the creel Christmas tree with my boys several years ago after seeing one online and thought it would be a fun thing to do.

“The first one was well received by the community so we continued to build them every year

“It’s always great to see the final result and the enjoyment it brings to others,” said David.

And while Arbroath has a Santa ‘star’, Ferryden’s is lobster-topped lobster pots.

Community spirit

Ferryden and Craig Community Council chairman Stuart Archibald says it’s gone down a treat with locals and visitors.

And he hopes it will be the beginning of something even bigger every festive season.

“I am extremely keen to try and rebuild the community Christmas spirit and next year the community council will be trying to gather local support for Christmas lights and events to bring people together,” said Stuart.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured more shots of the Angus creel Christmas trees.