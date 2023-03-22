Carnoustie Golf Links boss: ‘We recruit for attitude and train for skill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carnoustie Golf Links boss: ‘We recruit for attitude and train for skill’

By Gavin Harper
March 22 2023, 5.55am
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.

Being “open and honest” with staff is key for the success of your business, according to the boss of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Michael Wells spent 18 years with Open Championship organisers The R&A before he was appointed chief executive at Carnoustie Golf Links in 2017.

He will share his insights and top tips for employee motivation at the Courier Business Conference in Dundee next week.

‘Recruit for attitude, train for skill’

Michael said Carnoustie Golf Links recruits “for attitude and trains for skill” when it is looking for new members of staff.

He said: “We’re very proud of what we do and we’re looking for an individual that shares the passion for what we do, and that’s what I think gives you the resilience.

“People aren’t always performing at their best during interviews, but we want to see if there’s a spark there.

“We might take people out on the golf course or show them some of our induction videos that talk about what we’re trying to be and install that sense of belonging.

“If there’s a click there, that’s really important. It’s about whether someone is right for us.

“It’s about attitude and enthusiasm. I want people who enjoy coming to work because that means when there’s challenges, we can face them together.”

Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Michael said Covid-19 threw up a number of challenges. That included managing staff who were required to attend work as golf courses remained open virtually throughout the pandemic.

“Our office staff can work remotely and we’ve been supportive of agile working. Rather than putting a boundary around someone, we’re very flexible about that.

“When you’ve got a customer-facing role – and that counts for 50% of our staff – there had to be different strategies. That itself created some challenges we had to overcome.”

He said the most important factor for any business in motivating its staff is being “authentic, open and honest”.

“We like to think our staff have a strong sense of belonging to something,” he added.

“They immerse themselves in what we’re trying to do.”

Courier Business Conference details

Michael will be part of a panel looking at workplace issues at the Courier Business Conference, held in association with Henderson Loggie, at the Apex City Quay Hotel on March 27.

The event will feature ShortList founder and The Apprentice star Mike Soutar who will share his ‘checklist for tough times’.

A session on how businesses survive and thrive will feature Theresa Lawson chief executive of Journeycall owner ESP Group; John Reid, general manager of Wilkie and Ross Graham, managing director of Graham Pest Control.

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar will appear at the Courier Business Conference.

The panel on workplace motivation will include Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair and Waracle’s head of talent acquisition and resourcing Claudia Wilson as well as Michael Wells.

There will be also be a trade exhibition, networking opportunities and lunch.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 9am to 2pm, can be purchased at thecourierbusinessconference.com

