Manna Project thanks supporters for helping hand in Carnoustie community food scheme’s success

By Graham Brown
March 22 2023, 5.55am
Holly Turner serves up a cuppa to Juana Sahagon from Voluntary Action Angus and Hong Zhang of Angus Council Vibrant Communities Team Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Holly Turner serves up a cuppa to Juana Sahagon from Voluntary Action Angus and Hong Zhang of Angus Council Vibrant Communities Team Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A Carnoustie community project has toasted supporters of its successful weekly café – with tea and cakes.

The Manna Project is based in the town’s Baptist Church opposite Carnoustie War Memorial.

It’s a two-part operation, working to tackle food poverty and providing free light lunches once a week through the Manna café.

The backing of local businesses has been vital, so the volunteer team showed their gratitude with an afternoon tea for supporters.

Manna Cafe Carnoustie
Manna Cafe volunteer team (from left) Donald Low, Tony Pyne, Gwen Pyne, Gillian Millar, Holly Turner, Eileen Duncan and Debbie Smith. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

First birthday

Volunteer Holly Turner said: “We aim to alleviate food poverty and support those experiencing hardship, loneliness and social isolation.

“We began, in February 2022, by sourcing fresh and tinned food and other non-perishable items from our partners.

“Working in collaboration with others, including Upper Dysart Farm near Montrose and the local Co-op supermarket, we are able to provide fresh vegetables, tinned and dried food and other essential provisions to the local community.

Carnoustie community cafe
Holly Turner and Debbie Smith offer a warm welcome to the cafe. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We started by working with the community groups who use the church premises and are now also open every Thursday from 10am to noon at the Baptist Church when we welcome anyone from the community who would like to make use of these provisions.”

The group has already forged strong links with both public and private sector.

Holly added: “The Manna Café is open on Wednesdays between noon and 2pm in the back hall at the Baptist Church.

Carnoustie Manna cafe success
Volunteer Gwen Pyne and Carnoustie Baptist Church pastor John Toller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Here, we aim to provide a warm, accessible, space where people can gather, enjoy company and a light lunch.

“This is free of charge, but donations, which to help keep the café going, are welcomed.

“To build confidence in the standard of arrangements for the provision of food, we have registered with Angus Council as a food business.”

Supporters including Upper Dysart Farm, the Co-op and Voluntary Action Angus were invited along to the thank you event to meet the volunteer team.

