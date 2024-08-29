‘Honoured’ council leader’s parting message to Dundonians on final day in office

Outgoing council leader John Alexander has marked the end of his “humbling” political journey by sharing a parting message to Dundonians.

Mr Alexander has stepped down from both his leadership role and job as a local councillor representing the Strathmartine ward.

His resignation, announced earlier this month, has brought to an end a 12-year stint as a politician, having first been elected in 2012.

He will now go on to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN.

He has also said he will be spending more time with his family.

Mr Alexander has paid homage to colleagues and the business community in Dundee.

John Alexander’s emotional parting message to Dundee

In a Facebook post, he said: “Today (Thursday) marks the official end of my 12-year political career.

“Come midnight, I will cease to be a councillor of Dundee City Council.

“There are too many people that I would wish to thank for their support, constructive challenge, driving ambition and friendship over that time.

“I have been blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible and inspirational people over those years.

“It’s been a true honour to have led my city and the eight cities of Scotland, during my time as chair of the Scottish Cities Alliance.

“To colleagues in the cultural sector – keep driving the aspirational agenda and keep up the fight.

“Dundee needs to keep making its elbows felt.

“To colleagues tackling the city’s social ills – thank you for what you have done so far and for what you will continue to do.

“Our citizens need you more than you know.

“To our business community – the city thrives when you thrive and sometimes, as a council, we need you to give us a wee shake.

“Keep shaking!

‘I genuinely love our Dundee, warts and all’

“To everyone in Dundee City Council – thank you. Times are tough and you don’t get nearly enough credit for the positive work that you do.

“Keep striving for better, you are amazing.

“To everyone that I’ve had the privilege of working with or alongside, thank you for making my 12-year journey the exciting, daunting and humbling journey that it has been.”

Mr Alexander also thanked the people of Dundee, expressing his love for the city he has served.

He added: “Lastly, to my fellow 149,000 Dundonians. Thank you for the honour of leading our city.

“I genuinely love our Dundee, warts and all, and I know you do too.

“Our biggest critics are usually ourselves but please keep banging the drum for the city.

“No one other than us will push for more, for better and fly the flag for our city.

“We need to recognise the huge problems that exist whilst also celebrating the successes.

“God knows, no one else will celebrate those successes if we don’t ourselves.

“I hope the city continues to strive for more and as a citizen, I promise I’ll continue to do my part to support that.

“I’m not saying goodbye, I’m just saying see you later.

“The Alexanders will continue to be ambassadors for the work that will continue.”

Many locals have wished Mr Alexander well.

One person said: “John. You’ve been a star and have done a great job for the city.

“The best of wishes going forward.”

Another person commented: “You have done an amazing job for Dundee. It is a great place now.

“You will be missed but all the best.”

A third person added: “You have served Dundee well: you have done the city proud.

“Well done – and thank you!”