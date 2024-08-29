‘Honoured’ council leader’s parting message to Dundonians on final day in office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Honoured’ council leader’s parting message to Dundonians on final day in office

John Alexander is bowing out with the message: "I'm not saying goodbye, I'm just saying see you later."

By Chloe Burrell
Councillor John Alexander with his children.
Councillor John Alexander has had his final day in office. Image: Councillor John Alexander/Facebook

Outgoing council leader John Alexander has marked the end of his “humbling” political journey by sharing a parting message to Dundonians.

Mr Alexander has stepped down from both his leadership role and job as a local councillor representing the Strathmartine ward.

His resignation, announced earlier this month, has brought to an end a 12-year stint as a politician, having first been elected in 2012.

He will now go on to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN.

He has also said he will be spending more time with his family.

Mr Alexander has paid homage to colleagues and the business community in Dundee.

John Alexander’s emotional parting message to Dundee

In a Facebook post, he said: “Today (Thursday) marks the official end of my 12-year political career.

“Come midnight, I will cease to be a councillor of Dundee City Council.

“There are too many people that I would wish to thank for their support, constructive challenge, driving ambition and friendship over that time.

“I have been blessed to be surrounded by so many incredible and inspirational people over those years.

“It’s been a true honour to have led my city and the eight cities of Scotland, during my time as chair of the Scottish Cities Alliance.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Today marks the end of John Alexander’s 14 years in politics. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“To colleagues in the cultural sector – keep driving the aspirational agenda and keep up the fight.

“Dundee needs to keep making its elbows felt.

“To colleagues tackling the city’s social ills – thank you for what you have done so far and for what you will continue to do.

“Our citizens need you more than you know.

“To our business community – the city thrives when you thrive and sometimes, as a council, we need you to give us a wee shake.

“Keep shaking!

‘I genuinely love our Dundee, warts and all’

“To everyone in Dundee City Council – thank you. Times are tough and you don’t get nearly enough credit for the positive work that you do.

“Keep striving for better, you are amazing.

“To everyone that I’ve had the privilege of working with or alongside, thank you for making my 12-year journey the exciting, daunting and humbling journey that it has been.”

Mr Alexander also thanked the people of Dundee, expressing his love for the city he has served.

He added: “Lastly, to my fellow 149,000 Dundonians. Thank you for the honour of leading our city.

“I genuinely love our Dundee, warts and all, and I know you do too.

“Our biggest critics are usually ourselves but please keep banging the drum for the city.

“No one other than us will push for more, for better and fly the flag for our city.

“We need to recognise the huge problems that exist whilst also celebrating the successes.

“God knows, no one else will celebrate those successes if we don’t ourselves.

“I hope the city continues to strive for more and as a citizen, I promise I’ll continue to do my part to support that.

“I’m not saying goodbye, I’m just saying see you later.

“The Alexanders will continue to be ambassadors for the work that will continue.”

Many locals have wished Mr Alexander well.

One person said: “John. You’ve been a star and have done a great job for the city.

“The best of wishes going forward.”

Another person commented: “You have done an amazing job for Dundee. It is a great place now.

“You will be missed but all the best.”

A third person added: “You have served Dundee well: you have done the city proud.

“Well done – and thank you!”

More from Dundee

Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Overgate confirms three new stores - but Frasers opening delayed
The former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry. Image: Vaveva
Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry put up for sale after closure of restaurant
Adnan Haider outside the revamped Premier store on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry convenience store to offer more products after revamp
Robi MacBain
Maximum unpaid work for Dundee man for child cruelty
A 20mph zone sign.
Readers have their say on Dundee city centre 20mph zone plans
The new Oasis mural in Dundee. Image: Syke/Facebook
Dundee graffiti artist unveils Oasis mural as band reunite
6
Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
John Justice raising a glass in The Whisky Saloon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pub opens The Whisky Saloon with 250 bottles
Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Human rights lawyer wants parole system change over 'psychopath' Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh
10
Dudnee's Exchange Street shut off due to a fire.
Dundee city centre street taped off as 10 firefighters tackle restaurant blaze

Conversation