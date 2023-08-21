For sale: ‘Unique’ Scandinavian-style house with two sea-view balconies in Fife

A ‘unique’ Scandinavian-style house with two sea-view balconies has hit the market in Fife with a £620,000 price tag.

The impressive Aberdour property is spread across three storeys and features secure private parking, stunning landscaped gardens and a distinct façade.

This four-bedroom property is also within easy reach of the idyllic countryside and spectacular beaches.

The characterful living room is on the first floor and is brightly illuminated by dual-aspect windows.

It enjoys an airy ambience, while the stone floor complements the ceilings. A large log-burning stove ensures year-round warmth.

The master bedroom completes the top floor with an ensuite shower room and direct access to the garden via an external staircase.

A further two double bedrooms sit to the rear of the property on the ground floor.

The kitchen is designed around a central island with a breakfast peninsula and features its own southeast-facing balcony.

Furthermore, this floor features a spacious family bathroom equipped with a three-piece suite including an ended bathtub with an overhead shower.

The lower ground-floor currently features a games room which could easily be converted into a study or a fourth bedroom.

Additionally, the room extends out onto a charming deck at the front of the property.

Property agent Thorntons describe the home as “unique” and “rarely available”.

The family home also features a double garage providing secure private parking and carefully landscaped wraparound gardens.

The Scandinavian-style house is on the market for offers over £620,000.

It joins a host of high-end properties in Fife including a multi-award winning Elie home and a spectacular apartment overlooking the 18th green at the Old Course in St Andrews.