For sale: ‘Unique’ Scandinavian-style house with two sea-view balconies in Fife

The luxurious Aberdour property is described as 'rarely available'.

By Andrew Robson
Front view of the Scandinavian-style house in Aberdour, Fife.
The property has two private balconies with sea views. Image: Thorntons.

A ‘unique’ Scandinavian-style house with two sea-view balconies has hit the market in Fife with a £620,000 price tag.

The impressive Aberdour property is spread across three storeys and features secure private parking, stunning landscaped gardens and a distinct façade.

This four-bedroom property is also within easy reach of the idyllic countryside and spectacular beaches.

The bright and cosy living room at the Aberdour property
The bright and cosy living room. Image: Thorntons.
The entrance tot he Scandinavian-style Fife home.
The entrance sets the scene for the rest of the property. Image Thorntons.
The living room features a private balcony with views to the Firth of Fourth, at the Fife property.
The living room features a private balcony with views of the Firth of Fourth. Image: Thorntons.
View from first floor balcony at Scandinavian style fife home.
View from the first-floor balcony. Image: Thorntons.

The characterful living room is on the first floor and is brightly illuminated by dual-aspect windows.

It enjoys an airy ambience, while the stone floor complements the ceilings. A large log-burning stove ensures year-round warmth.

The master bedroom completes the top floor with an ensuite shower room and direct access to the garden via an external staircase.

The master bedroom in the Aberdour house.
The master bedroom in the Aberdour house. Image: Thorntons.
Ensuite bathroom at the Scandinavian Fife home
The first floor is complete with an en-suite bathroom. Image: Thorntons.

A further two double bedrooms sit to the rear of the property on the ground floor.

Second double bedroom at Fife home.
Second double bedroom at Fife home. Image: Thorntons.
Third bedroom at Scandinavian Fife home.
All bedrooms share a similar aesthetic. Image: Thorntons

The kitchen is designed around a central island with a breakfast peninsula and features its own southeast-facing balcony.

The kitchen at the Aberdour home also features a private balcony.
The kitchen also features a private balcony. Image: Thorntons.

Furthermore, this floor features a spacious family bathroom equipped with a three-piece suite including an ended bathtub with an overhead shower.

The open plan dining space in the Fife home.
The open-plan dining space in the Fife home. Image: Thorntons.
The large family bathroom at the family home.
The large family bathroom on the ground floor. Image: Thorntons.

The lower ground-floor currently features a games room which could easily be converted into a study or a fourth bedroom.

Additionally, the room extends out onto a charming deck at the front of the property.

The lower-ground games room at fife home.
The lower-ground games room. Image: Thorntons
The games room at the Fife Scandinavian home
The games room could become a fourth double bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The lower-ground floor also has access to the front of the property.
The lower ground-floor also has access to the front of the property. Image: Thorntons.

Property agent Thorntons describe the home as “unique” and “rarely available”.

The family home also features a double garage providing secure private parking and carefully landscaped wraparound gardens.

Gardens to the read of the home.
Gardens to the read of the home. Image: Thorntons.
The detached Aberdour home on the High Street.
The detached Aberdour home is off the High Street. Image: Thorntons.
The home boasts stunning views across the Firth of Fourth.
The home boasts stunning views across the Firth of Fourth. Image: Thorntons.

The Scandinavian-style house is on the market for offers over £620,000.

It joins a host of high-end properties in Fife including a multi-award winning Elie home and a spectacular apartment overlooking the 18th green at the Old Course in St Andrews.

