Tayside Aviation: First money paid to creditor of collapsed Dundee flight school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside Aviation: First money paid to creditor of collapsed Dundee flight school

Administrators have published a first report into the demise of Tayside Aviation, and another will follow later this year.

By Gavin Harper
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Tayside Aviation's premises at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The first tranche of money owed to creditors by collapsed Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation has been paid.

The demise of the historic business in April left dozens of students thousands of pounds out of pocket. It also cost more than 20 workers their jobs.

The students and their families have since learned they will likely only get back “pennies” of the money they invested.

A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee.
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Tayside Aviation owner, millionaire businessman Tony Banks has outlined plans to take legal action against the couple from which he bought the business in late 2021.

Now, the first money to a creditor has been paid.

A document published at Companies House shows a charge of £32,329 paid to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In a previous report, the administrators said they anticipated RBS would receive all of the money it was due.

And a one-page document shows the charge has been paid in full.

Investigation into further Tayside Aviation charges continues

Administrators at Interpath Advisory had previously indicated they were investigating other floating charges. Those were filed in favour of Mr Banks personally, and a company he controls.

A floating charge is a security held over assets, normally made to lenders issuing funds to a business.

Documents show charges were granted in favour of owner Tony Banks personally and a company he controls shortly before the appointment of administrators.

Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021. Image: Balhousie Care Group.

Both of those charges were delivered in April, just weeks before Tayside Aviation entered administration.

A report by the administrators published in May stated: “Dividend prospects to the other secured creditors will depend upon the level of funds available for distribution and our investigations into the validity of these charges which are ongoing at this juncture.”

The investigation into the floating charges in favour of Mr Banks and ARB is continuing, The Courier understands.

A spokeswoman for the administrators declined to comment.

Interpath Advisory is expected to publish an update into the administration process in November.