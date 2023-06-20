Tayside Aviation students to receive ‘pennies’ back from tens of thousands invested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside Aviation students to receive ‘pennies’ back from tens of thousands invested

One parent claims students have been "robbed of their futures" as administrators reveal what money they might recoup after collapse.

By Gavin Harper
Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse.
Students from Tayside Aviation have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after its collapse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Students who spent tens of thousands of pounds on Tayside Aviation course fees expect to see “pennies” following the firm’s collapse.

Tayside Aviation called in administrators on April 20, leaving many students and their parents thousands of pounds out of pocket.

A total of 22 staff lost their jobs as the firm, owned by millionaire Tony Banks, ceased trading.

Administrators attempted to find a buyer, but no bids were forthcoming despite “significant” interest.

They are now continuing with the sale of assets in a bid to recoup funds.

‘Disappointment and anger’

A creditors’ meeting was held as part of the administration process.

This was attended by several parents of students. Classed as unsecured creditors, they learned they would only see a tiny proportion of their substantial investments returned.

Brian Hesler says he spent £48,000 sending daughter Fiona to the historic Dundee flight school and believes he’s lost most of the money he paid.

He said the demise of Tayside Aviation has “robbed” some students of their dream of becoming a pilot

Mr Hesler said: “We’ll get very little back from the £48,000 we’ve put in. We’ll receive pennies for what we’ve invested.

“Some of these kids won’t get another chance at this because some of their parents have remortgaged their homes.

“It’s just not financially possible.

Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021.
Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021. Image: Balhousie Care Group.

“I can see why Tony Banks wants to protect his money but that shouldn’t be at the expense of the students.

“It’s not like we’ve all got money on trees to spend. It’s had a substantial impact.

“There’s a lot of disappointment and anger. We feel like we’ve been stitched up and cleaned out.”

Tayside Aviation students in ‘difficult position’

Hr Hesler said some students now face the challenge of trying to come up with the funds to resume their training.

He added: “All the students are trying to find somewhere to continue their training.

“They are in a difficult position because either the costs are higher or there’s no places available.

“They’ve lost the cheapest route through. A lot of money has been lost and they’ve got to do it again.”

Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Tayside Aviation's premises at Dundee Airport.

Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo of Interpath Advisory are the administrators.

A spokesperson said: “We held a physical meeting of creditors which was well attended and at which we presented our statutory update in accordance with the insolvency process.

“In the meantime, we continue to progress with the sale of assets.”

The administrators said they will continue to provide assistance to the creditors.

Committee created

Meanwhile, a creditors’ committee has also been formed to deal with the administration of Tayside Aviation.

The Courier understands the five-person committee includes two representatives of ARB Aviation, two representatives of the students, and an independent member.

The committee’s role is to be available for consultation by the administrators. It also is responsible for approving various statutory matters as the administration progresses.

A spokesperson for ARB Aviation said: “We are pleased to be working with the administrators on the committee to secure the best possible outcome for creditors.

“We hope that the whole matter can be settled quickly for all concerned.”

