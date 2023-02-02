Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?

By Gavin Harper
February 2 2023, 8.58pm
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.

A former Perthshire school pupil turned entrepreneur is optimistic about the future of his business despite failing to win investment on BBC show Dragons’ Den.

Former Strathallan School head boy Robbie MacIssac appeared on the show looking for £40,000 investment into Flux Solutions, the business he started while at the school.

Robbie first picked up the bagpipes as a nine-year-old.

At the age of 14, he created the Flux Blowpipe to prolong the lifespan of the bagpipes before moisture takes effect.

Just two years later, in 2016, he closed the main stage at the last ever T in the Park at Strathallan Castle with a solo performance.

Former Perthshire school pupil Robbie, who starred on Dragons’ Den on Thursday, playing at T in the Park in 2016.

The device works by stimulating the condensation of moisture within the blowpipe, and harnessing the condensed moisture through a difference in pressure in an absorption chamber.

It could also help prevent Piper’s Lung Disease, which can be caused by being exposed to fungus from excess moisture within the instrument.

Dragon raises concerns over business

Robbie made an impressive entrance on to the show as he piped himself into the den.

Robbie presented to the panel of Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman looking for a £40,000 investment for 10% of his business.

In his pitch, Robbie said he could target a market of 140,000 people who play the bagpipes competitively. Robbie revealed he has sold 316 units so far.

Robbie entered Dragons’ Den playing the pipes.

Ms Meaden voiced her concerns over the potential for repeat sales.

She asked: “Once you buy one of these, haven’t you got it?”

Robbie said: “The product should last a lifetime and this is a potential risk for the business.

“However, the part that absorbs the condensation is a special cloth. This costs £10 and you could need one every two months.”

‘I’m out’ say investors

Steven Bartlett questioned why he needed the support of the entrepreneurs.

“You have done well to create a product, get it to market and generate sales.

“It does beg the question what do you really need a dragon for? I don’t think you need me as an investor.”

Robbie was praised for his endeavours by the panel.

Despite Robbie’s impressive piping performance – and a solid pitch – he exited without investment.

“Entering the Dragons’ Den is an experience I’ll never forget,” he said.

“Although I didn’t get investment, all of the Dragons were hugely encouraging.”

He said the experience has given him lots of advice and optimism for the future of the business.

