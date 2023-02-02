Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Perthshire school pupil turned entrepreneur is optimistic about the future of his business despite failing to win investment on BBC show Dragons’ Den.

Former Strathallan School head boy Robbie MacIssac appeared on the show looking for £40,000 investment into Flux Solutions, the business he started while at the school.

Robbie first picked up the bagpipes as a nine-year-old.

At the age of 14, he created the Flux Blowpipe to prolong the lifespan of the bagpipes before moisture takes effect.

Just two years later, in 2016, he closed the main stage at the last ever T in the Park at Strathallan Castle with a solo performance.

The device works by stimulating the condensation of moisture within the blowpipe, and harnessing the condensed moisture through a difference in pressure in an absorption chamber.

It could also help prevent Piper’s Lung Disease, which can be caused by being exposed to fungus from excess moisture within the instrument.

Dragon raises concerns over business

Robbie made an impressive entrance on to the show as he piped himself into the den.

Robbie presented to the panel of Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman looking for a £40,000 investment for 10% of his business.

In his pitch, Robbie said he could target a market of 140,000 people who play the bagpipes competitively. Robbie revealed he has sold 316 units so far.

Ms Meaden voiced her concerns over the potential for repeat sales.

She asked: “Once you buy one of these, haven’t you got it?”

Robbie said: “The product should last a lifetime and this is a potential risk for the business.

“However, the part that absorbs the condensation is a special cloth. This costs £10 and you could need one every two months.”

‘I’m out’ say investors

Steven Bartlett questioned why he needed the support of the entrepreneurs.

“You have done well to create a product, get it to market and generate sales.

“It does beg the question what do you really need a dragon for? I don’t think you need me as an investor.”

Despite Robbie’s impressive piping performance – and a solid pitch – he exited without investment.

“Entering the Dragons’ Den is an experience I’ll never forget,” he said.

“Although I didn’t get investment, all of the Dragons were hugely encouraging.”

He said the experience has given him lots of advice and optimism for the future of the business.