Dick Campbell jokes ‘Arbroath are on way to Europe’ as he signs Conference League Motherwell slayer Lewis Banks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has completed a deadline day swoop to sign former Stoke City and Sligo Rovers defender Lewis Banks.

Right wing-back Banks, 25, played 118 games for Sligo after coming through the ranks at Stoke City.

He started both legs of Sligo’s 3-0 aggregate win over Motherwell in the Europa Conference League last summer and played a further four times in Europe this term.

He was voted Sligo’s Player of the Year in 2019.

Banks impressed during a closed doors game earlier this week before signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Staffordshire-born player has become Dick Campbell’s seventh signing during the January transfer window.

The versatile star will initially fill the void left by Marcel Oakley on the right but is also comfortable in central defence.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign Lewis,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“He’s 25 and already has a lot of experience. He has good pace and presence and is comfortable in a variety of positions.

“That will cover us at right back and, if needed, in central defence.

“More importantly, he has a great pedigree in the game.

“He came through the ranks at a high level with Stoke City and he has played in Europe.

“He was in the Sligo team that beat Motherwell so you could say with this signing Arbroath are on the way to Europe!”