BOOKS: Alexander McCall Smith on his insatiable appetite for writing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

BOOKS: Alexander McCall Smith on his insatiable appetite for writing

By Nora McElhone
February 4 2023, 10.37am
Alexander McCall Smith. Image: Kirsty Anderson.
Alexander McCall Smith. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

Alexander McCall Smith’s impressive literary output shows no sign of slowing as he publishes the latest volume in the Scotland Street series and celebrates 25 years of The No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.

When The Courier caught up with Alexander McCall Smith recently, he was relishing the chance to be back on the road and meeting readers in person again.

“It is a pretty hectic schedule,” he admits, “I returned from Sweden last night; have two events in Scotland this week; and then I am off to New York travelling back on Queen Mary 2, for the Literature Festival at Sea. My team already have festivals in Dubai, Australia and Iceland in the diary for the Spring… and so it goes on.”

One thing remains constant though, “Edinburgh is home,” he says, “and I am always very happy to be here.” His latest novel The Enigma of Garlic is the latest in the 44 Scotland Street novels, which has become the world’s longest serial novel.

Alexander McCall Smith’s latest book, The Enigma of Garlic. Image: Polygon.

“I’m very fond of the characters in Scotland Street, especially little Bertie. Scotland Street still runs in the pages of the Scotsman newspaper every weekday for three months of the year and is now the world’s longest running serial novel. When we started I thought it might appeal to readers in Edinburgh. Little did I know that it would be so successful all over the world.”

The story explores the changes that protagonist Bruce’s character has undergone since he was struck by lightning, as the author explains. “The Enigma of Garlic is part of the questioning of the meaning of life by one of the characters in his new incarnation. Readers have suggested that the publishers have missed a trick and should have published the book with a Scratch and Sniff cover,” he laughs.

Naturally curious

Alexander had four new hardback books plus seven paperback editions of earlier  books published in 2022 and agrees that the speed of his output breaks all the rules of publishing. He puts his prolificacy down to the fact that he is: “A naturally curious person. I like nothing more than listening in to conversations in a coffee shop, or on a train. And yes, I do pick up on details.

“Sometimes I write them down in my notebook, sometimes they are stored in the subconscious mind.

“I am fortunate not to suffer from writers’ block and I do enjoy returning to conversations with my characters on a regular basis.”

25 years of Mma Ramotswe

Incredibly, it is 25 years since Alexander first delighted readers with the colourful adventures of Mma Ramotswe in The No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and a new book in that series is due out in September. Since those first books, location has taken centre stage in his work. “I think we all grow and learn in our career,” he says, “regardless of what that might be and I hope that my writing has developed in that way over the years.

The Joy and Light Bus Company was the 22nd novel in the No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency Series.

“A sense of place is very important to me in my writing. I am a great admirer of Botswana and what that country has achieved. I love too the skies and open vistas of that country. And the people. Edinburgh is quite different, but it is home. At times it can be a little like living on an opera set with its magnificent old buildings and grand skies – and the cobbles on the streets. It is my favourite city in the world.”

The latest chapter in the lives of the 44 Scotland Street Characters will include a Scotland Street Cookbook written by Anna Marshall. “Anna is currently working her way through all of the foods mentioned in the books, creating and tasting recipes,” says Alexander.

New for 2023

He is also looking forward to the release of a new Ulf Varg novel and a series of eBook shorts which will appear with the changes in the seasons in 2023. Luckily for the busy author, he is: “fortunate to be able to write wherever I am whether that be at home, on a train, or at an airport.”

The Enigma of Garlic, Polygon, £17.99 is available now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Beyonce whipped fans into a frenzy ahead of return to global music stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Beyonce whipped fans into a frenzy ahead of return to global music stage
Adele remains one of select few British artists to break America (Ian West/PA)
Adele remains one of few British artists to break America
Lesley Manville recalls ‘bonkers’ family reunion at 2018 Oscars ceremony (Amanda Benson/PA)
Lesley Manville recalls ‘bonkers’ family reunion with Gary Oldman at 2018 Oscars
Original Wombles (The Wombles/PA)
Son of The Wombles creator talks of expanding global legacy on 50th anniversary
Armie Hammer (PA)
Armie Hammer breaks two-year silence following sexual abuse allegations
The Masked Singer panel (Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)
Identities of Knitting and Otter revealed in double elimination on Masked Singer
Joel Dommett will host The Masked Singer Live tours in 2022 (ITV)
Celebrities impress with powerful renditions on The Masked Singer
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington (Ian West/PA)
Kit Harington announces his wife Rose Leslie is expecting their second child
Shelley Tate, author.
Q&A: Getting to know Dunfermline author Shelley Tate as she releases her debut children's…
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)
Louise Thompson thanks doctors for ‘keeping me alive’ after hospital readmission

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented