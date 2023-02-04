BOOKS: Alexander McCall Smith on his insatiable appetite for writing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alexander McCall Smith’s impressive literary output shows no sign of slowing as he publishes the latest volume in the Scotland Street series and celebrates 25 years of The No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.

When The Courier caught up with Alexander McCall Smith recently, he was relishing the chance to be back on the road and meeting readers in person again.

“It is a pretty hectic schedule,” he admits, “I returned from Sweden last night; have two events in Scotland this week; and then I am off to New York travelling back on Queen Mary 2, for the Literature Festival at Sea. My team already have festivals in Dubai, Australia and Iceland in the diary for the Spring… and so it goes on.”

One thing remains constant though, “Edinburgh is home,” he says, “and I am always very happy to be here.” His latest novel The Enigma of Garlic is the latest in the 44 Scotland Street novels, which has become the world’s longest serial novel.

“I’m very fond of the characters in Scotland Street, especially little Bertie. Scotland Street still runs in the pages of the Scotsman newspaper every weekday for three months of the year and is now the world’s longest running serial novel. When we started I thought it might appeal to readers in Edinburgh. Little did I know that it would be so successful all over the world.”

The story explores the changes that protagonist Bruce’s character has undergone since he was struck by lightning, as the author explains. “The Enigma of Garlic is part of the questioning of the meaning of life by one of the characters in his new incarnation. Readers have suggested that the publishers have missed a trick and should have published the book with a Scratch and Sniff cover,” he laughs.

Naturally curious

Alexander had four new hardback books plus seven paperback editions of earlier books published in 2022 and agrees that the speed of his output breaks all the rules of publishing. He puts his prolificacy down to the fact that he is: “A naturally curious person. I like nothing more than listening in to conversations in a coffee shop, or on a train. And yes, I do pick up on details.

“Sometimes I write them down in my notebook, sometimes they are stored in the subconscious mind.

“I am fortunate not to suffer from writers’ block and I do enjoy returning to conversations with my characters on a regular basis.”

25 years of Mma Ramotswe

Incredibly, it is 25 years since Alexander first delighted readers with the colourful adventures of Mma Ramotswe in The No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and a new book in that series is due out in September. Since those first books, location has taken centre stage in his work. “I think we all grow and learn in our career,” he says, “regardless of what that might be and I hope that my writing has developed in that way over the years.

“A sense of place is very important to me in my writing. I am a great admirer of Botswana and what that country has achieved. I love too the skies and open vistas of that country. And the people. Edinburgh is quite different, but it is home. At times it can be a little like living on an opera set with its magnificent old buildings and grand skies – and the cobbles on the streets. It is my favourite city in the world.”

The latest chapter in the lives of the 44 Scotland Street Characters will include a Scotland Street Cookbook written by Anna Marshall. “Anna is currently working her way through all of the foods mentioned in the books, creating and tasting recipes,” says Alexander.

New for 2023

He is also looking forward to the release of a new Ulf Varg novel and a series of eBook shorts which will appear with the changes in the seasons in 2023. Luckily for the busy author, he is: “fortunate to be able to write wherever I am whether that be at home, on a train, or at an airport.”

The Enigma of Garlic, Polygon, £17.99 is available now.