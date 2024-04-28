Ncuti Gatwa to make National Theatre debut in The Importance Of Being Earnest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ncuti Gatwa to make National Theatre debut in The Importance Of Being Earnest

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa will play the idle gentleman Algernon Moncrieff (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa will play the idle gentleman Algernon Moncrieff (Ian West/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa is set to make his National Theatre debut in a new production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy The Importance Of Being Earnest.

The Doctor Who and Sex Education star, 31, will play the idle gentleman Algernon Moncrieff alongside W1A actor Hugh Skinner, who will portray the protagonist Jack Worthing.

Reimagined by director Max Webster, whose production of Life Of Pi won five Olivier Awards and three Tonys, the play will run in the Lyttelton Theatre from November 20 to January 25 2025.

The play, first performed in 1895, follows Jack, who assumes the role of a dutiful guardian in the country but lets loose in the town under the false identity of a man named Ernest.

Raindance Film Festival 2019 – London
Hugh Skinner will also star in the production (Ian West/PA)

His close friend Algernon has also created a similar facade as he pretends he has an ill friend named Bunbury in the country who he visits when he wants to avoid social obligations.

Their double lives have their drawbacks, especially when it comes to love.

As the gentlemen hope to impress two eligible ladies, they find themselves caught in a web of lies from which they must carefully navigate.

The cast also sees Mary Queen Of Scots actor Richard Cant play Reverend Canon Chasuble, Doctor Who actress Sharon D Clarke as Lady Bracknell and Star Wars’ Amanda Lawrence as Miss Prism.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, said: “It is a joy to be welcoming Max Webster in his National Theatre directorial debut with a new production of Oscar Wilde’s hilariously subversive comedy The Importance of Being Earnest.

“Max has assembled an extraordinary cast to reimagine one of our greatest comedies, with Ncuti Gatwa making his National Theatre debut.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Richard Cant, Amanda Lawrence, Hugh Skinner and Sharon D Clarke, who is returning to play one of Wilde’s most iconic roles – Lady Bracknell.”

RadioTimes.com TV 100 power list
Ncuti Gatwa is the 15th incarnation of the Doctor (Jane Barlow/PA)

The set and costume design will be led by Rae Smith, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Nicola T Chang, composition by DJ Walde, movement direction by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG.

The Importance of Being Earnest will join the previously announced Ballet Shoes at the National Theatre for the festive season.

Gatwa first rose to fame in Netflix hit Sex Education as Eric Effiong, the best friend to Asa Butterfield’s lead character Otis Milburn.

The actor made his first appearance as the 15th incarnation of the Time Lord in the sci-fi series Doctor Who last year.

The long-running BBC series will return to screens in May starring Gatwa as the Doctor and former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson as his new companion Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa has previously had a number of stage roles including starring in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The play will run in the Lyttelton theatre from November 20 2024 to January 25 2025.