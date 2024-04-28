Ex-EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison reveals womb cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison reveals womb cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Cheryl Fergison (Ian West/PA)
Former EastEnders actress Cheryl Fergison has revealed she privately underwent treatment for womb cancer.

The 58-year-old, known for playing Heather Trott on the BBC One soap from 2007 until 2012, opened up for the first time about her experience of being diagnosed in 2015 in a new interview.

The soap star also discussed the challenges of undergoing a hysterectomy and experiencing early onset menopause due to the treatment before she got the all-clear.

Fergison told OK! Magazine that she visited her GP after she began spotting blood and having backache, which led to her being referred for further tests and a biopsy.

She later received a stage two cancer diagnosis which she said was an “absolute shock”.

The actress underwent a full hysterectomy and a course of radiotherapy.

She said: “Any thought of Yass and I having a child together had been taken away.

“We may not have gone down that route, of course, but we’d lost the ability to choose.”

Fergison, who has a son Alex from a previous marriage, married her husband Yassine Al-Jermoni in 2011.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star added: “It brought on early menopause too. In terms of how I saw myself as a woman, it felt as if it had all come to an end.”

The actress revealed she only told a few close friends about her cancer diagnosis, including former EastEnders colleagues Dame Barbara Windsor, June Brown and Steve McFadden as well as the late comedian Paul O’Grady.

She said their “support meant the world” to her, recalling how Dame Barbara offered to support her financially.

“Barb said ‘Right, darling, how much? How much are your bills and your mortgage because we’d like to support you’,” Fergison recalled.

“I was in shock and said no but Barb was insistent – I wasn’t earning. They sat there and wrote a cheque.

“I was sobbing but Barbara hugged me and said: ‘Don’t worry. We’re always going to be here for you’.”

The actress revealed she had been worried that a new bout of backache was a sign that her cancer had returned, so she underwent more tests which showed her initial treatment had “got all the cancer”.