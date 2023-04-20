Courts Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid The group appeared in private and made no plea to drugs charges. By Kirsty McIntosh April 20 2023, 12.49pm Share Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4321459/six-court-kirkcaldy-raid/ Copy Link Police at Hayfield Place earlier this week. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]