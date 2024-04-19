Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after husband Peter Murrell charged

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted things are “incredibly difficult” after her husband Peter Murrell was charged by police as part of a probe into SNP finances.

The former first minister appealed for privacy as she spoke briefly to journalists outside the home in Glasgow she shares with Peter Murrell.

The 59-year-old former chief executive of the SNP was charged by police on Thursday evening in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

The development – described by First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf as “a really serious matter indeed” – came more than a year after Murrell was originally arrested as part of the investigation known as Operation Branchform.

Speaking to media outside the couple’s home in Glasgow on Friday, Ms Sturgeon said the situation was “incredibly difficult”.

“I can’t say anymore, I’m not going to say any more,” she told journalists before leaving in a car.

She added: “I know you’ve got jobs to do but can I ask you to maybe give my neighbours some peace.

“There is nothing going to be happening here.”

Mr Yousaf gave his reaction to what he described as “serious, serious developments”.

Mr Murrell has resigned as a member of the governing party.

Mr Yousaf said: “As per the police statement, it is a very serious development.

“It’s an allegation of embezzlement from the party. That’s really serious indeed.”

Mr Yousaf added: “Many people in the SNP, right across Scottish politics, will be shocked by the news.”

He said he first became aware of the development late on Thursday evening.

The party leader added: “Many people in the SNP, right across Scottish politics will be shocked by the news and this is an ongoing investigation.

“Police, the Crown have a job to do, just as I have a job to do as First Minister, that job of course is ensuring that I support business, that I help households throughout the cost-of-living crisis, that I help to cut waiting times in the NHS, that I advance the cause of independence, so that’s the job that you can imagine I’m focused on.”