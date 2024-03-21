Perth ‘hospital at home’ service axed as health bosses seek £9M savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth ‘hospital at home’ service axed as health bosses seek £9M savings

The loss of the hospital at home scheme will help to save £5.5M across Perth and Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
The hospital at home service was set up to keep patients out of Perth Royal Infirmary and other acute settings. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A pioneering Perth ‘hospital at home’ team is being scrapped amid rising costs and dwindling budgets.

The service was only recently set up as a pilot scheme.

The aim was to provide short-term, specialised care to elderly patients in their own homes, thus preventing the need for admission to an acute hospital.

However, health and social care bosses voted to axe it on Wednesday after hearing it was “not sustainable in the current financial context”.

The Perth and Kinross integration joint board (IJB) was told it would need to make savings of 5%, or just under £9 million, in order to balance the books.

Members voted through a series of measures intended to save £5.5M in the coming year.

They were also asked to approve the transfer of £2.3M from the board’s reserves to help bridge the funding gap.

Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
The aim was to reduce hospital admissions at sites such as Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Chief finance officer Donna Mitchell said funding for health and social care was not keeping pace with demand.

“The financial challenges facing the public sector, and therefore the IJB, have made this one of the most difficult budgets that we have had to prepare,” she said.

Perth hospital at home service not the only casualty

Staff in the hospital at home service were informed of the proposal on Tuesday.

It was set up as a pilot scheme in line with Scottish Government policy.

Holyrood made £3.6M available in 2022 to support the expansion of hospital at home services.

The meeting was told the Perth scheme was set up to cater for up to 10 “virtual beds” at any one time.

However, during the pilot it dealt with a maximum of five, averaging two to three each day.

And a report to the board said the absence of recurring Scottish Government funding meant it was “not cost-effective at this time”.

Carer holding hand of elderly patient
The Scottish Government said the aim was to reduce hospital admissions for elderly patients by providing treatments in the comfort and familiarity of their own home.

The medical team will be redeployed in Perth.

However, the package approved on Wednesday could impact up to 35 jobs across a range of services.

It includes a review and re-design of day care/opportunities for older people.

This will include services provided by Perth and Kinross Council at the New Rannoch Day Centre in Perth and Strathmore Day Opportunities in Blairgowrie.

A 5% reduction in prescribing costs is also proposed.

The IJB was told: “A range of options will be used to minimise the impact on employees, including the non-filling of vacancies, the use of natural attrition and redeployment of staff where appropriate.”

Council and health board funding

The Perth and Kinross integration joint board oversees the provision of health and social care services with funding from Perth and Kinross Council and NHS Tayside.

It was allocated just over £83 million when Perth and Kinross Council set its budget at the end of February.

The council is also passing on an additional £7.5M from the Scottish Government towards the cost of adult social care and free personal care.

NHS Tayside has yet to set its budget. But based on 2023/24 funds, the IJB expects a share of £157.7M with an additional allocation of just over £10M via the Scottish Government.

More from Perth & Kinross

Craig Kennedy arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man jailed for menacing women and making 'alarming noises' in Perth
Four women in black and white Jeanfield Swifts football kits celebrating in football stadium
Perth's women walking footballers clinch European cup - with combined age of almost 600
Cameron Rae.
Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
2024b last Blair Horse trials
Horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024 as huge Perthshire event faces uncertain…
Rafal Lyko (left) was murdered by Darren Owen. Image: Police Scotland.
Life sentence for gangland killer of Perthshire mechanic
Season ticket holder Aaron Smith.
Celtic fan from Kinross banned from football for pyro throw
Dale Ritchie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
DHL delivery driver admits reversing van into woman, 91, in Perth city centre
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
Perth Museum staff standing outside the venue
Meet the Perth Museum staff who will steer visitors round £27m landmark
7
David Murray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Hallucinating' hammer man admits violent struggle with lone female police officer in Perth

Conversation