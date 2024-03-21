Perth’s women walking footballers clinch European cup – with combined age of almost 600

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s women walking footballers clinch European cup – with combined age of almost 600

Perth's Jeanfield Swifts women triumphed in Portugal with a little help from their walking football friends.

By Morag Lindsay
Four women in black and white Jeanfield Swifts football kits celebrating in football stadium
Perth's new walking football champs celebrate their success. Image: Anne Smith.

Perth has a new European football trophy to celebrate as the city’s Jeanfield Swifts women returned triumphant from a major walking football tournament in Portugal.

They were the only Scottish representatives in the Eurocopa Walking Football contest in Algarve.

And the 11-strong winning side boasted a combined age of 584.

The line-up featured two players in their 60s, four in their 50s and five in their 40s.

Jeanfield Swifts women's walking football team in black and white striped football kit posing for team photo in goal mouth.
Perth’s walking football women with their Eurocopa trophy. Image: Anne Smith.

Jeanfield Swifts women’s walking football player and committee member Karen Shepherd said it had been an amazing experience.

“Not bad for a wee team from Perth,” she added.

Perth women cruised to final undefeated

The side that went to Portugal was bolstered by players from the Braehead women’s walking football team in Stirling.

The two groups normally compete against each other in the Scottish league but decided to combine their strengths under the Jeanfield Swifts name.

Women in black and white striped football kits celebrating at football stadium
The winning Jeanfield Swifts women’s walking football team in Portugal. Image: Anne Smith.

It was the first time women had taken part in the competition, alongside men’s walking football teams from across Europe.

The Jeanfield Swifts players topped the league undefeated after eight games on day one.

They remained undefeated after the final league games on day two and won 3-2 on penalties against a strong English outfit from Cheshunt in the final.

Jeanfield Swifts women walking football players celebrating after being presented with trophy
The Jeanfield Swifts women get their hands on the trophy. Image: Anne Smith.

Fellow player Joan Masterton said they went into it without any expectations, other than to enjoy themselves.

“We knew we had a good team, between the two groups. But we didn’t really know what we were going in to,” she said.

“So we just went out there and had an unbelievable first day. And then on the second day it got even better.

“It felt amazing to lift the trophy,” Joan added.

“I’m 57. Imagine being a champion at my age.

Joan Smith holding trophy over her head in black and white Jeanfield Swifts kit
Joan Masterton. Image: Anne Smith

“We did think ‘how are we going to get this thing home?’.

“But Jet2 were amazing and everyone made a big fuss of us on the plane.”

Perth victors hope success will inspire other walking football players

Walking football is played like a standard game of football – just at a slower pace.

It’s designed to help people get fit or maintain an active lifestyle, regardless of age or fitness.

The Jeanfield Swifts side, formed in 2022, is the only women’s walking football team in Tayside and Angus.

They currently play in Scottish over-40 and over-50 leagues, and have more tournaments coming up this summer.

Players holding medals for a selfie.
Perth players Joan Masterton, Audrey McManus, Karen Shepherd, Tanya Ewing and Anne Smith show off their walking football medals. Image: Anne Smith.

The Perth players hope their success might encourage other women to take up walking football.

Their advice is to contact Walking Football Scotland, and to approach their local senior or junior sides to ask if they can help.

The walking football group also inspired the launch of the Good For You club in Perth.

It’s a social enterprise which is building a community for women aged 40 to 80-plus across Perth and Kinross.

The Jeanfield Swifts women’s walking football group train every Wednesday night from 7-9pm at Perth Academy over the winter.

They will be moving to their North Inch Community Campus base from the end of March.

To find out more, contact Karen Shepherd through the team’s website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Craig Kennedy arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man jailed for menacing women and making 'alarming noises' in Perth
Perth Royal Infirmary entrance sign
Perth 'hospital at home' service axed as health bosses seek £9M savings
Cameron Rae.
Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
2024b last Blair Horse trials
Horse trials to leave Blair Castle after 2024 as huge Perthshire event faces uncertain…
Rafal Lyko (left) was murdered by Darren Owen. Image: Police Scotland.
Life sentence for gangland killer of Perthshire mechanic
Season ticket holder Aaron Smith.
Celtic fan from Kinross banned from football for pyro throw
Dale Ritchie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
DHL delivery driver admits reversing van into woman, 91, in Perth city centre
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
Perth Museum staff standing outside the venue
Meet the Perth Museum staff who will steer visitors round £27m landmark
7
David Murray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Hallucinating' hammer man admits violent struggle with lone female police officer in Perth

Conversation