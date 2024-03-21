Perth’s women walking footballers clinch European cup – with combined age of almost 600

Perth has a new European football trophy to celebrate as the city’s Jeanfield Swifts women returned triumphant from a major walking football tournament in Portugal.

They were the only Scottish representatives in the Eurocopa Walking Football contest in Algarve.

And the 11-strong winning side boasted a combined age of 584.

The line-up featured two players in their 60s, four in their 50s and five in their 40s.

Jeanfield Swifts women’s walking football player and committee member Karen Shepherd said it had been an amazing experience.

“Not bad for a wee team from Perth,” she added.

Perth women cruised to final undefeated

The side that went to Portugal was bolstered by players from the Braehead women’s walking football team in Stirling.

The two groups normally compete against each other in the Scottish league but decided to combine their strengths under the Jeanfield Swifts name.

It was the first time women had taken part in the competition, alongside men’s walking football teams from across Europe.

The Jeanfield Swifts players topped the league undefeated after eight games on day one.

They remained undefeated after the final league games on day two and won 3-2 on penalties against a strong English outfit from Cheshunt in the final.

Fellow player Joan Masterton said they went into it without any expectations, other than to enjoy themselves.

“We knew we had a good team, between the two groups. But we didn’t really know what we were going in to,” she said.

“So we just went out there and had an unbelievable first day. And then on the second day it got even better.

“It felt amazing to lift the trophy,” Joan added.

“I’m 57. Imagine being a champion at my age.

“We did think ‘how are we going to get this thing home?’.

“But Jet2 were amazing and everyone made a big fuss of us on the plane.”

Perth victors hope success will inspire other walking football players

Walking football is played like a standard game of football – just at a slower pace.

It’s designed to help people get fit or maintain an active lifestyle, regardless of age or fitness.

The Jeanfield Swifts side, formed in 2022, is the only women’s walking football team in Tayside and Angus.

They currently play in Scottish over-40 and over-50 leagues, and have more tournaments coming up this summer.

The Perth players hope their success might encourage other women to take up walking football.

Their advice is to contact Walking Football Scotland, and to approach their local senior or junior sides to ask if they can help.

The walking football group also inspired the launch of the Good For You club in Perth.

It’s a social enterprise which is building a community for women aged 40 to 80-plus across Perth and Kinross.

The Jeanfield Swifts women’s walking football group train every Wednesday night from 7-9pm at Perth Academy over the winter.

They will be moving to their North Inch Community Campus base from the end of March.

To find out more, contact Karen Shepherd through the team’s website.