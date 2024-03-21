Former Dundee nurse finds success with quirky greetings cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee nurse finds success with quirky greetings cards

Lunabuloona offers Scottish themed cards with messages like 'braw new hoose' and 'ya wee star'.

By Terri Simpson
Owner of Dundee greetings cards company, Lunabuloona, Sharon Reilly. Image: Sharon Reilly

A Dundee mum who started a greetings cards business last year says her creations reflect her personality and patriotism.

Sharon Reilly, 48, was working as a nurse when she felt that she needed a change.

So in 2023, she decided to begin designing and selling greetings cards, gifts and prints, under the name Lunabuloona.

The mum-of-three found that she enjoyed working for herself and made the switch to self-employment.

Her products incorporate Scottish phrases like ‘braw new hoose’ and ‘ya wee star’.

Her business began as an online shop. Now, just a year later, she has been able to provide a wholesale option to shops for her products.

Felt stuck in her career

Sharon worked as a nurse for her entire adult life. However, she found that her job was no longer making her happy.

She explained: “During Covid, I just felt that I was extremely stressed, as were a lot of people in the country. Working at that time was detrimental to my mental and physical health. I just felt stuck.

“I’d always loved crafts and making people laugh. So after some contemplation, I decided to run the business alongside nursing, with the view to eventually leave healthcare.

“My husband Paul has been self-employed for 20 years and he’s a good role model and a big advocate for self-employment. He has helped me navigate that world over the past year.”

Despite the fact that she had undertaken various degrees and qualifications to move up in the NHS, she says that she “doesn’t regret her decision in the slightest”.

Sharon has only been running her quirky cards for a year. Image: Sharon Reilly

Sharon has done various pop-up shops across the country and finds that her products are not for everyone.

She said: “Some people will walk past and you can tell by their faces if they’re a fan or not.

“I love to get a reaction out of people and I love the face-to-face aspect of stalls.”

Lunabuloona greetings cards shop not feasible in Dundee

Sharon creates all of her own designs. She wanted to communicate her own personality and is a very patriotic person. This inspires the majority of her products.

She comes up with the phrases and graphics that appear on the cards and gifts, then sends them to be printed.

“They usually come in a huge brown box and I love just looking at them because I made that,” she said.

“When I was starting out, I was lucky that I didn’t have the overheads because Paul works with websites. In today’s climate, really the only option was an online shop.

“I’d love to have a physical shop but it’s just not feasible. The high street isn’t what it once was.

“That was one of the reasons why we went wholesale and are in talks with shops to see if they’re interested in stocking Lunabuloona. I can’t wait to see my products on shelves and be able to buy them.”

Sharon’s website ships UK-wide, but she has found that her products are particularly popular outside of Scotland. She has even had an order from Australia.

Mental health is at the heart of her card company

One thing Sharon is particularly enthusiastic about is generating happiness through her products. It was one of the main reasons why she decided to make greeting cards.

She thought that special occasions would be a great opportunity to make people laugh and enjoy a joke together.

Sharon Reilly, owner of Lunabuloona
Sharon runs her greetings cards business from home in Dundee. Image: Sharon Reilly

Some of her most popular products are mental health prints, with phrases like ‘be kind to ya mind’.

She said: “I’m in the process of supplying the mental health unit on Perth Road with prints for the walls.

“I’d love to work with other businesses like that in the future. I love the idea of my products putting a smile on people’s faces.”

