Home News Courts

Man jailed for menacing women and making ‘alarming noises’ in Perth

Craig Kennedy's disturbing behaviour sparked a social media scare as his victims posted about their experiences online and urged others to "stay vigilant".

By Jamie Buchan
Craig Kennedy arriving at Perth Sheriff Court.
A man has been jailed for menacing women and making “alarming noises” at locations around Perth city centre.

The 35-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court and pled guilty to three charges of breach of the peace in late 2022 and early 2023.

The court heard how he followed and jumped out at one woman as she walked near the South Inch.

Female pub workers were also warned about his bizarre actions.

Kennedy, who is already serving time for assault, was locked up for 90 days.

Violent threats

The court heard Kennedy was seen loitering around the Bee Bar on South Methven Street on November 22 2022.

He repeatedly approached two women and then made violent threats to another man.

Kennedy further admitted following and jumping out in front of a third woman on King’s Place – between the train station and South Inch – on January 5 2023.

Bee Bar
Staff at the Bee Bar, Perth, were warned about Kennedy’s behaviour.

The charge states he shouted and “uttered alarming noises”, while behaving in an aggressive manner.

He was spotted again seven days later at the city’s AK Bell Library on York Place.

There, he repeatedly stared at a woman and “adopted a menacing demeanour,” according to the charge.

Prosecutors said in each incident he conducted himself in a disorderly manner.

The Crown accepted not guilty pleas to allegations of another incident outside the Bee Bar in November 2022, when he was said to have made “alarming remarks” towards a woman.

He was also cleared of making “sexually explicit” remarks towards women at the same pub some time in December that year.

The court heard Kennedy, of St Catherine’s Square, has a history of mental health issues.

Craig Kennedy
Craig Kennedy admitted a series of breach of the peace charges in Perth

Sheriff Paul Brown said he had little option but to jail Kennedy, given he is already serving a prison sentence.

At the time of the incidents, photos of Kennedy were shared widely on local Facebook groups.

They appeared alongside a warning: “He has been following women who work in the Bee Bar.

“Police are aware and claiming it is a mental health issue.

“This is just to make staff aware, be vigilant and be careful when coming into and leaving work.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

