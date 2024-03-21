Readers react as Kirriemuir considers axeing link to Jacobite ‘monster’ Cumberland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react as Kirriemuir considers axeing link to Jacobite ‘monster’ Cumberland

A month-long consultation is underway on whether a Kirrie close should be given a new name.

By Graham Brown
Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close.
Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The consultation over a planned change to an Angus street name has got locals talking.

Angus Council has launched a month-long survey over whether Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir should be re-named.

It comes after local historian Scott McFarlane took a 1,000-signature petition to the council last year in support of the bid.

The street name is a reference to William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

He reputedly stayed in the original Gairie Inn during the 18th century Jacobite uprising.

Cumberland was the youngest son of King George II.

His evil acts during the 1745 rebellion earned him the name of ‘butcher Cumberland’.

The Duke of Cumberland was a feared figure in the Jacobite rebellion. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock

In December, councillors spent hours debating whether the name of the street should be changed.

They agreed in principle to consider it – but decided to let locals have the final say.

Cumberland Close: Survey on renaming of Kirrie street now live

The survey is now live online at Engage Angus, and available in Kirriemuir library.

The online version requires participants to enter a Kirriemuir postcode.

But concerns have been raised it will be easy for non-residents to do that without any means of the council checking.

It asks the straightforward yes/no question of whether Cumberland Close should be re-named.

People also have the chance to make additional comment on the issue.

It closes on April 21.

‘Waste of time and money’

Courier readers have come down early in favour of keeping the name – and learning from history.

Very Polite Person said: “Do your jobs.

“Fix the pot holes.

“Provide social care for the aged.

“Stop wasting time and money on this nonsense.”

And the Cumberland debate has opened up the question of whether other streets in Kirrie – or Angus – should be considered for re-naming.

They added: “Airlie Place in Kirrie is named after the Earls of Airlie. The ninth Earl owned 59 slaves in Jamaica. He received compensation with the Slave Compensation Act of 1837.

“Should Airlie Place be renamed?”

Cumberland Close craft units
Craft units were created in Cumberland Close as part of a council redevelopment. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Kirrie Kid commented: “People could think and think and think of a new name but they can’t change history.

“I’m sure Kirriemuir is not the only town to have places related to history whether it be good or bad.

“The bottom line is – learn from it.

“Changing the name now will only mean confusion and expense for businesses and residents eg. changing details on passports, banks, postal services.

“You’ll never make everyone happy whatever the name is, so live with it.”

Tourist attraction

The close was part of a town centre redevelopment by the council around 30 years ago, with craft units created there.

It is also home to the millennium fountain and stone slabs commemorating famous sons of the town.

Those were created by renowned Angus sculptor Bruce Walker, who died recently but operated from one of the units for many years.

