Readers react as Kirriemuir considers axeing link to Jacobite ‘monster’ Cumberland

The consultation over a planned change to an Angus street name has got locals talking.

Angus Council has launched a month-long survey over whether Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir should be re-named.

It comes after local historian Scott McFarlane took a 1,000-signature petition to the council last year in support of the bid.

The street name is a reference to William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

He reputedly stayed in the original Gairie Inn during the 18th century Jacobite uprising.

Cumberland was the youngest son of King George II.

His evil acts during the 1745 rebellion earned him the name of ‘butcher Cumberland’.

In December, councillors spent hours debating whether the name of the street should be changed.

They agreed in principle to consider it – but decided to let locals have the final say.

Cumberland Close: Survey on renaming of Kirrie street now live

The survey is now live online at Engage Angus, and available in Kirriemuir library.

The online version requires participants to enter a Kirriemuir postcode.

But concerns have been raised it will be easy for non-residents to do that without any means of the council checking.

It asks the straightforward yes/no question of whether Cumberland Close should be re-named.

People also have the chance to make additional comment on the issue.

It closes on April 21.

‘Waste of time and money’

Courier readers have come down early in favour of keeping the name – and learning from history.

Very Polite Person said: “Do your jobs.

“Fix the pot holes.

“Provide social care for the aged.

“Stop wasting time and money on this nonsense.”

And the Cumberland debate has opened up the question of whether other streets in Kirrie – or Angus – should be considered for re-naming.

They added: “Airlie Place in Kirrie is named after the Earls of Airlie. The ninth Earl owned 59 slaves in Jamaica. He received compensation with the Slave Compensation Act of 1837.

“Should Airlie Place be renamed?”

Kirrie Kid commented: “People could think and think and think of a new name but they can’t change history.

“I’m sure Kirriemuir is not the only town to have places related to history whether it be good or bad.

“The bottom line is – learn from it.

“Changing the name now will only mean confusion and expense for businesses and residents eg. changing details on passports, banks, postal services.

“You’ll never make everyone happy whatever the name is, so live with it.”

Tourist attraction

The close was part of a town centre redevelopment by the council around 30 years ago, with craft units created there.

It is also home to the millennium fountain and stone slabs commemorating famous sons of the town.

Those were created by renowned Angus sculptor Bruce Walker, who died recently but operated from one of the units for many years.