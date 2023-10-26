Call to remove Jacobite rebellion “monster” Cumberland’s name from Kirriemuir street

A demand to re-name a Kirriemuir street because of its link to a “monster” of the Jacobite rebellion will be debated by every member of Angus Council.

The call has been made to change the name of Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir.

It is named after Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, who reportedly stayed there during the 18th century military campaign.

But the controversial figure’s bloody reputation sparked a petition calling for the small street to be re-named.

Cumberland was sent to crush the Jacobite uprising as England’s leading general of the era.

Almost 1,000 signatures

Campaigners lodged the 956-signature petition with the council in August.

Kirrie resident Scott MacFarlane launched the bid.

He said months of research on Cumberland had revealed a “complete monster.”

“The story of repute is the butcher staying in Kirrie overnight where Cumberland Close sits,” said Scott.

“He passed through the moors, torturing, raping and murdering.”

65% of the signatures came from outwith Angus.

The majority of support was online but Scott also collected 200 physical signatures.

Campaigners want to see the quiet street re-named Visocchi’s Close.

It would be in tribute to the famous Kirrie ice cream shop which backs onto it.

There are six separate addresses in Cumberland Close – five of them commercial units owned by the council.

But it is also home to the town’s millennium fountain and the Kirrie ‘walk of fame’.

Those are a series of stone slabs honouring famous local figures, from Peter Pan creator J M Barrie and the town’s three Victoria Cross recipients to AC/DC rocker Bon Scott.

The petition was due to be considered by Angus scrutiny committee on Thursday.

But chairman Craig Fotheringham moved to delay any discussion.

“I think this should be deferred to the full Angus Council for a debate because unfortunately there is no Kirriemuir member here today.”

The matter is likely to be on the agenda of the next full council on November 2.