Woman, 45, assaulted and robbed in Dundee as police launch appeal

Police are hunting for a man who assaulted and robbed a woman in Dundee.

The 45-year-old woman was walking along Hillbank Road when she was attacked around 7:30pm on Saturday.

The woman handed over a two-figure sum of cash after the suspect demanded money from her – he then ran off towards Dens Road.

Officers say the suspect is a white male with short dark hair.

The victim suffered an injury to the face but did not require hospital treatment.

Police Scotland are appealing for information.

Woman ‘very distressed’ after Dundee assault

Detective Constable David Feeney from Dundee CID said: “The victim has been left very distressed by what happened and it is vital we trace the man involved.

“The surrounding area was busy around the time of the incident and I would urge anyone who saw it occur, or who may have noticed the suspect making off afterwards, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3977 of September 9.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”