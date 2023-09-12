Woman, 45, assaulted and robbed in Dundee as police launch appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 45, assaulted and robbed in Dundee as police launch appeal

Officers are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted and robbed on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
Police launch appeal after woman is robbed and assaulted in Dundee
Police are now appealing for information. Image: Google Street View.

Police are hunting for a man who assaulted and robbed a woman in Dundee.

The 45-year-old woman was walking along Hillbank Road when she was attacked around 7:30pm on Saturday.

The woman handed over a two-figure sum of cash after the suspect demanded money from her – he then ran off towards Dens Road.

The Dundee assault and robbery took place on Hillbank Road
The incident took place on Hillbank Road. Image: Google Street View

Officers say the suspect is a white male with short dark hair.

The victim suffered an injury to the face but did not require hospital treatment.

Police Scotland are appealing for information.

Woman ‘very distressed’ after Dundee assault

Detective Constable David Feeney from Dundee CID said: “The victim has been left very distressed by what happened and it is vital we trace the man involved.

“The surrounding area was busy around the time of the incident and I would urge anyone who saw it occur, or who may have noticed the suspect making off afterwards, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3977 of September 9.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

 

