Dundee move will do Ryan Howley ‘world of good’ says Coventry boss Mark Robins

Coventry City boss Mark Robins insists Ryan Howley’s loan move to Dundee will do the midfielder the “world of good”.

The 19-year-old is highly-regarded by the Sky Blues and had found himself in and around the first-team picture there this year.

Robins gave the Welshman a start in the League Cup in August but felt regular game time was needed to aid Howley’s development.

And the strong interest of Dundee boss Tony Docherty as well as technical director Gordon Strachan, who spent six years at Coventry as a player and manager, persuaded him that Dens Park was the best place for the Wales U/21 international.

Howley made his Dark Blues debut off the bench against St Johnstone at the start of the month and Robins is keen to see him gain more experience.

“He needed to go and play because he’s been training and playing with us for three years or so,” the Sky Blues boss told Coventry Live.

“He had to go, there’s no doubt about it. There are players ahead of him at the moment so I can’t promise him game time. So that was the reason behind letting him go.”

Top target

On the move itself, he revealed: “His agent brought Dundee to us. I spoke to Gordon (Strachan) on a couple of occasions and they outlined how keen they were to do that, and it’s great that they identified him as one of their top targets.

“And then it was down to him to go and show what he can do.

“Ryan is a good player and I think it will do him the world of good. But whatever the experience, he has got to make the best of it and I am sure he will.”

Robins added: “Gordon will have seen him, absolutely, but ultimately the manager there at Dundee, Tony Docherty, is really keen on him and has seen him a number of times, and he was one who was pushing to get it done.

“So it’s great for everyone really, but particularly for Ryan and hopefully for Dundee.”