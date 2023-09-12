Dundee move will do Ryan Howley ‘world of good’ says Coventry boss Mark Robins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee move will do Ryan Howley ‘world of good’ says Coventry boss Mark Robins

The Sky Blues boss revealed the reasons behind letting the highly-rated midfielder move to Dens Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives Ryan Howley instructions ahead of his debut. Image: SNS

Coventry City boss Mark Robins insists Ryan Howley’s loan move to Dundee will do the midfielder the “world of good”.

The 19-year-old is highly-regarded by the Sky Blues and had found himself in and around the first-team picture there this year.

Robins gave the Welshman a start in the League Cup in August but felt regular game time was needed to aid Howley’s development.

And the strong interest of Dundee boss Tony Docherty as well as technical director Gordon Strachan, who spent six years at Coventry as a player and manager, persuaded him that Dens Park was the best place for the Wales U/21 international.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins. Image: Shutterstock
Coventry City boss Mark Robins. Image: Shutterstock

Howley made his Dark Blues debut off the bench against St Johnstone at the start of the month and Robins is keen to see him gain more experience.

“He needed to go and play because he’s been training and playing with us for three years or so,” the Sky Blues boss told Coventry Live.

“He had to go, there’s no doubt about it. There are players ahead of him at the moment so I can’t promise him game time. So that was the reason behind letting him go.”

Top target

On the move itself, he revealed: “His agent brought Dundee to us. I spoke to Gordon (Strachan) on a couple of occasions and they outlined how keen they were to do that, and it’s great that they identified him as one of their top targets.

“And then it was down to him to go and show what he can do.

Gordon Strachan as Coventry City boss in 2001. Image: PA
Gordon Strachan as Coventry City boss in 2001. Image: PA

“Ryan is a good player and I think it will do him the world of good. But whatever the experience, he has got to make the best of it and I am sure he will.”

Robins added: “Gordon will have seen him, absolutely, but ultimately the manager there at Dundee, Tony Docherty, is really keen on him and has seen him a number of times, and he was one who was pushing to get it done.

“So it’s great for everyone really, but particularly for Ryan and hopefully for Dundee.”

Conversation