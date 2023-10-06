St Andrews Dunhill fireworks display cancelled amid weather warning

This year’s St Andrews Dunhill Links fireworks display has been cancelled amid a yellow weather warning.

The spectacular display over the iconic West Sands is traditionally held on the eve of the championship’s final day.

And celebrities involved in the competition are known to mingle with the crowd.

However, organisers have been forced to call off this Saturday’s event, with torrential rain forecast all day.

The Met Office warns of “heavy and persistent rain” from midnight tonight until 6am on Sunday.

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued a flood alert for the area.

An announcement on Twitter reads: “The annual fireworks display at St Andrews, scheduled for Saturday 7th October, has regrettably been cancelled due to expected adverse weather.”

This year’s event had been scheduled earlier than normal to allow spectators to watch Scotland take on Ireland in the Rugby World Cup.

The fireworks normally precede a private concert where the tournament’s music stars perform some of their best known hits.

Dunhill supergroup perform

Last year, Ronan Keating joined Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and Genesis legend Mike Rutherford to entertain guests at the black tie event.

And Hollywood star Bill Murray was also filmed on stage delivering a performance of his own.

All four are again among the big name stars taking part in the 2023 Dunhill Links Championship.

They are joined by Hollywood actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kathryn Newton.

And Andy Garcia, star of The Untouchables and Oceans 12, is also taking part.

The tournament, which started on Thursday, involves a mix of professional golfers and celebrity amateurs.

It takes place at The Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns until Sunday.