Dunfermline complete loan signing of Birmingham City defender

Northern Ireland U/21 cap Tommy Fogarty will spend the season with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing Tommy Fogarty.
New Dunfermline signing Tommy Fogarty. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake is confident new signing Tommy Fogarty’s no-nonsense defending will make him a firm fans’ favourite at Dunfermline.

The Birmingham City centre-half has joined the Pars on a season-long loan deal.

A Northern Ireland U/21 internationalist, the Fifers tapped into the knowledge of former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright before landing Fogarty.

“I”m delighted to get him,” said McPake. “Again, credit to David [Cook, CEO and chairman] and to Birmingham City for the way, and how quickly, they have done this deal when Tommy was identified.

“He’s a Northern Ireland U/21 internationalist, and when we spoke to Tommy Wright he was full of praise for Tommy.

New Dunfermline Athletic loan recruit Tommy Fogarty.
Tommy Fogarty has signed a season-long loan deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We’ve seen enough of him and it’s a great challenge or him coming up here.

“He’s shown great ambition as well. He could have hung about Birmingham’s first-team and trained all season in the hope of being on the bench and breaking through.

“But, for his own career, he sees the benefit of getting out and playing first-team football.

“So, we’re looking forward to working with him.”

McPake added: “Something that Tommy Wright was very clear on, and something I think is missing, particularly from academy centre-backs, is the will to just go and defend.

‘He likes going and defending’

“There’s a lot more to Tommy Fogarty than just his defending.

“But when you bring a centre-back in that’s what you’re looking for.

“He’s very dominant in the air, in both boxes, and he likes going and defending.

“So I’m sure he’ll be one the fans will take to.”

Fogarty drove up to Scotland on Friday. But the agreement could not be pushed through in time for the 20-year-old to be included in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

New signing Tommy Fogarty trains with Pars before the Hamilton Accies defeat.
New signing Tommy Fogarty trains with Dunfermline before the Hamilton Accies defeat. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, he trained on the pitch with his new team-mates and is expected to feature in Tuesday’s reserve outing against Queen’s Park.

That could put him in contention for a debut against league leaders Ayr United at East End Park next weekend.

McPake added: “It was always going to be late in the window, by the time we got him, because he was part of Birmingham’s first-team for the whole of pre-season.

“I think he played in all their friendlies, including the one against Rangers. So, he’s fit and he’s ready to go.”

