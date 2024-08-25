EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum ‘terrified’ after ‘attempted abduction’ of 4-year-old daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum ‘terrified’ after ‘attempted abduction’ of 4-year-old daughter

Police say they are working to "establish the full circumstances" of the incident.

Abbie Lindsey reported the attempted abduction of a Dundee girl to police
Image: Supplied/Google Street View
By Andrew Robson

A Dundee mum says she has been left “terrified” after the “attempted abduction” of her four-year-old daughter in the city centre.

Abbie Lindsey, from Ardler, was walking down Commercial Street with her two daughters – one in a pram – when the incident happened just after noon on Saturday.

The 23-year-old says a “tall, hooded man” then tried to grab her daughter – who she does not wish to identify – before she pulled her to safety.

The incident has been reported to police, who say they are at the “very early stage” of their investigation.

‘Shocking’ moment man ‘put both hands around waist’ of girl, 4, in Dundee

Abbie told The Courier: “It was absolutely shocking.

“We were walking past the bus stances at the top of Commercial Street when this tall, hooded man dressed in black put both his hands around her waist.

“Thankfully, I yanked her back straight away and asked, ‘What do you think you are doing?’

“He was trying to abduct her, I’m just glad I reacted as quickly or he would have got her.

“I was terrified, it’s shocking that something like this can happen in Dundee city centre.”

Police were called to Commercial Street on Sunday.
Image: Google Maps

Abbie reported the incident to police when she returned home but officers were only in touch with her on Sunday.

The force has confirmed it is investigating claims a young girl was approached by a man and is working “to establish the full circumstances”.

Abbie, an early years practitioner, added: “The police have told us they’re going to be checking CCTV footage in the area.

“I’m still in disbelief that it happened but thankful it wasn’t much worse.

Mum urges parents to ‘stay vigilant’ after ‘attempted abduction’

“It’s important to raise awareness so that other parents stay vigilant in the city, especially if you’re on your phone and maybe not fully aware of your surroundings.

“You never know who’s watching and it’s important to keep an eye on them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man approaching a young girl on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances.”

The Courier also asked Police Scotland to address claims on social media of a similar incident at Fairmuir Park on Friday night.

However, the force said it was unable to find any reports of an incident of that nature.

