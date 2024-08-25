EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum ‘terrified’ after ‘attempted abduction’ of 4-year-old daughter

A Dundee mum says she has been left “terrified” after the “attempted abduction” of her four-year-old daughter in the city centre.

Abbie Lindsey, from Ardler, was walking down Commercial Street with her two daughters – one in a pram – when the incident happened just after noon on Saturday.

The 23-year-old says a “tall, hooded man” then tried to grab her daughter – who she does not wish to identify – before she pulled her to safety.

The incident has been reported to police, who say they are at the “very early stage” of their investigation.

‘Shocking’ moment man ‘put both hands around waist’ of girl, 4, in Dundee

Abbie told The Courier: “It was absolutely shocking.

“We were walking past the bus stances at the top of Commercial Street when this tall, hooded man dressed in black put both his hands around her waist.

“Thankfully, I yanked her back straight away and asked, ‘What do you think you are doing?’

“He was trying to abduct her, I’m just glad I reacted as quickly or he would have got her.

“I was terrified, it’s shocking that something like this can happen in Dundee city centre.”

Abbie reported the incident to police when she returned home but officers were only in touch with her on Sunday.

The force has confirmed it is investigating claims a young girl was approached by a man and is working “to establish the full circumstances”.

Abbie, an early years practitioner, added: “The police have told us they’re going to be checking CCTV footage in the area.

“I’m still in disbelief that it happened but thankful it wasn’t much worse.

Mum urges parents to ‘stay vigilant’ after ‘attempted abduction’

“It’s important to raise awareness so that other parents stay vigilant in the city, especially if you’re on your phone and maybe not fully aware of your surroundings.

“You never know who’s watching and it’s important to keep an eye on them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man approaching a young girl on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances.”

The Courier also asked Police Scotland to address claims on social media of a similar incident at Fairmuir Park on Friday night.

However, the force said it was unable to find any reports of an incident of that nature.