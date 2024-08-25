Dundee Probe as ‘man approaches young girl’ on Dundee street It follows claims of an abduction attempt in the city centre. By Chloe Burrell August 25 2024, 12:09pm August 25 2024, 12:09pm Share Probe as ‘man approaches young girl’ on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5067415/police-man-approaches-girl-dundee/ Copy Link Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps Police are investigating claims a young girl was approached by a man on a Dundee city centre street. Officers say they are working to “establish the full circumstances” after the incident on Commercial Street on Saturday afternoon. It follows reports on social media of an abduction attempt. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man approaching a young girl on Commercial Street, Dundee. “Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances.”