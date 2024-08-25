Probe as ‘man approaches young girl’ on Dundee street

Police are investigating claims a young girl was approached by a man on a Dundee city centre street.

Officers say they are working to “establish the full circumstances” after the incident on Commercial Street on Saturday afternoon.

It follows reports on social media of an abduction attempt.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a man approaching a young girl on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances.”