Dundee linked with move for Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes

The Dark Blues could be in line for a loan move for the youngster according to a report.

By George Cran
Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho (left) could see his son Joao Mendes (right) turn out for Tony Docherty's Dundee.
Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho (left) could see his son Joao Mendes (right) turn out for Tony Docherty's Dundee.

Dundee could see some Brazilian flair at Dens Park this season after being linked with a move for Joao Mendes.

The 19-year-old is the son of former Barcelona and Brazil superstar Ronaldinho.

The winger’s youth career has taken him to Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Boavista-RJ and four years at Cruzeiro before heading to Barcelona.

He hasn’t followed his father’s footsteps in playing for the Barca first-team, however, with a move to Burnley now on the cards after one year in Spain.

Joao Mendes in action for Barcelona's youth team.
Joao Mendes in action for Barcelona’s youth team. The son of Ronaldinho has been linked with a move to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

The move to Turf Moor, though, is not fully complete.

Despite that, Clarets boss Scott Parker has spoken about the youngster, saying: “This is a player we see as a development player and a project in that sense.

“As of right now the paperwork has not been signed but there is definitely something in it for sure.

“I get the excitement around it but I think it would be unfair to heap a huge amount of pressure on a young boy coming here.

“He knows why he is coming here in terms of development so I wouldn’t want to heap more pressure than that which is already on him.”

Dundee?

According to the Scottish Sun, that development plan could see him move up to Dundee on loan thanks to the strategic alliance between the two clubs.

Though there may be a wait as Burnley weigh up their limited allocation of loan moves outside of England.

Last season saw Michael Mellon, Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson join the Dark Blues after the link-up was confirmed in January.

Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho starred for Paris St Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan in a glittering career – could he be seen in the stands at Dundee?

Mendes holds a Spanish passport and is eligible for the Spain national side.

Another who could move up from Burnley is French winger Julien Vetro.

Like Mendes, a move to Turf Moor is expected to happen though paperwork is not yet complete.

Vetro trained with Dundee last week and has attended their two recent matches against Airdrieonians and Hibs.

