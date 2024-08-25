Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove reveals spell in intensive care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove reveals spell in intensive care

The St Johnstone fan has returned to work after being "very ill".

By Bryan Copland & Andrew Robson
Stuart Cosgrove. Image: Horsecross Arts
Stuart Cosgrove. Image: Horsecross Arts

Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove has revealed he spent a period in intensive care while “very ill”.

The St Johnstone fan returned to his regular slot presenting BBC Radio Scotland show Off the Ball on Saturday after missing the start of the season.

Joining fellow presenter Tam Cowan in introducing the show, he said: “Well it was lovely to say those words again.

“Tam, as you know, I’ve not been well so a couple of thanks need to go out.

“First of all, to the many listeners who’ve got in touch with me – thank you very much for your kind messages.

Stuart Cosgrove thanks Glasgow Royal Infirmary intensive care team

“The intensive care team at Glasgow Royal Infirmary who nursed me through my illness, thank you.

“And the BBC senior management team, who we often have a wee laugh about, thank you for them putting a care plan in place that allowed me to return back to work today.”

He later added he had been disappointed to miss Cowan’s stand-up comedy show at the Edinburgh Festival due to being “very ill”.

Cosgrove – who has presented Off the Ball for most of its 30 years on air – did not reveal what illness he had been battling.

Cosgrove with fellow Off the Ball presenter Tam Cowan. Image: BBC Scotland

He told The Courier he is “recovering but very much feeling better” and was “delighted” to return to air.

He also told listeners to the radio show his hospital stay meant he had missed all St Johnstone’s pre-season games for the first time in about 20 years.

Cosgrove, 72, hails from Letham in Perth and has also worked for the likes of music newspaper NME and Channel 4.

Earlier this week, he was among those paying tribute on social media to fellow Saints fan Paula Fummey following her death.

He wrote on X: “Rest in peace Paula – so many laughs.”

