Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove reveals spell in intensive care

Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove has revealed he spent a period in intensive care while “very ill”.

The St Johnstone fan returned to his regular slot presenting BBC Radio Scotland show Off the Ball on Saturday after missing the start of the season.

Joining fellow presenter Tam Cowan in introducing the show, he said: “Well it was lovely to say those words again.

“Tam, as you know, I’ve not been well so a couple of thanks need to go out.

“First of all, to the many listeners who’ve got in touch with me – thank you very much for your kind messages.

Stuart Cosgrove thanks Glasgow Royal Infirmary intensive care team

“The intensive care team at Glasgow Royal Infirmary who nursed me through my illness, thank you.

“And the BBC senior management team, who we often have a wee laugh about, thank you for them putting a care plan in place that allowed me to return back to work today.”

He later added he had been disappointed to miss Cowan’s stand-up comedy show at the Edinburgh Festival due to being “very ill”.

Cosgrove – who has presented Off the Ball for most of its 30 years on air – did not reveal what illness he had been battling.

He told The Courier he is “recovering but very much feeling better” and was “delighted” to return to air.

He also told listeners to the radio show his hospital stay meant he had missed all St Johnstone’s pre-season games for the first time in about 20 years.

Cosgrove, 72, hails from Letham in Perth and has also worked for the likes of music newspaper NME and Channel 4.

Earlier this week, he was among those paying tribute on social media to fellow Saints fan Paula Fummey following her death.

He wrote on X: “Rest in peace Paula – so many laughs.”