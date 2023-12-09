Delight as ‘much needed’ service for disabled Dundee shoppers returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delight as ‘much needed’ service for disabled Dundee shoppers returns

A charity's collapse after 28 years caused dismay, but a new lifeline service has emerged.

By Rob McLaren
Dorothy McHugh of Dundee Pensioners' Forum. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dorothy McHugh of Dundee Pensioners' Forum. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The closure of a charity which provided wheelchairs and scooters to make shopping easier for disabled people and the elderly in Dundee was treated with dismay.

Shopmobility, based at the Overgate Centre, closed its doors just before last Christmas after 28 years in Dundee.

At the time, one pensioner said the closure would make it “impossible” for her to shop in town.

But now, almost 12 months later, a new mobility service will start in Dundee, in time for people to do their Christmas shopping.

Circle Mobility plans

The new venture, called The Circle Mobility, will be managed by Dundee-based social enterprise The Circle.

It will also be located at the Overgate Shopping Centre, and offer mobility scooters and other aids for loan on a donation basis.

Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Circle Mobility will be based at Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Running from Monday, the initial relaunch will focus on providing the service to Overgate customers.

However The Circle plans to expand next year to other Dundee venues, including other shopping centres and tourist attractions.

Circle Mobility also aims to provide a city-wide service delivering equipment to those in need of a short-term mobility aid next summer.

Supported by Dundee City Council and Northwood Charitable Trust, the service will operate between Mondays and Thursdays.

‘Access should be available to all citizens’

News of the service has been welcomed by Dundee groups campaigning for greater accessibility.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said: “Circle Mobility will provide much needed support for older people and people with disabilities.

“It allows them an opportunity to do a bit of shopping in comfort. They will be able to soak up the Christmas atmosphere that will be building over the next few weeks.

“Now that we are beyond the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many older people and people with disabilities are venturing out into society again.

“This service will be a great help to them.”

Jim Cameron of Shopmobility Dundee, which folded last year. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The Circle’s hub manager Martin Cleary adds: “We will meet a need within the city centre.

“Access to shopping and social interactions should be easily available to all citizens of the city.

“Our service will make it a little easier for those who need a chair to comfortably visit the centre.”

