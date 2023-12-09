‘This fight isn’t over’: Auchterarder residents rise up against A9 slip road plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This fight isn’t over’: Auchterarder residents rise up against A9 slip road plans

Developers hope a slip road off the A9 at Shinafoot will unlock approval for hundreds of new homes in Auchterarder

By Morag Lindsay
Alasdair Gow standing next to traffic on the Auchterarder-Aberuthven road with the Shinafoot junction behind him.
Resident Alasdair Gow says the proposed A9 slip road at Auchterarder will be a safety hazard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Residents are being urged to bombard council planners with objections to a planned new slip road off the A9 at Auchterarder.

Community leaders say the Shinafoot proposal is desperately unpopular in the town and the neighbouring village of Aberuthven.

It was given the thumbs-up by the Scottish Government on appeal this autumn. That was after Perth and Kinross councillors had already turned it down.

The Holyrood ruling could open the door for hundreds more homes to be built in Auchterarder.

Stewart Milne Group and Muir Homes had been told they can’t construct any more until they improve access to the A9 Perth-Dunblane road.

But critics say the solution they are proposing is the wrong design in the wrong place.

Road signs pointing to Auchterader and Stirling and Aberuthven and Perth, as well as Shinafoot and Dunning.
The Shinafoot scheme is not the A9 junction locals had hoped for. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And now they’re turning to people power to try to stop it in its tracks.

They hope to convince council planners it is not for the good of the community – and thus demolish the case for the project going ahead.

Housebuilding halted until Auchterarder A9 solution is found

The two housebuilders have already constructed around half of 800 proposed new homes in Auchterarder.

But Perth and Kinross Council has put a block on further development until they upgrade its connections to the A9.

Discussions over the years centred on an on-off ramp, serving traffic in both directions.

But the Stewart Milne/Muir Homes proposal is for a single off-ramp and slip road at Shinafoot.

Their option will direct traffic off the A9 and along a narrow, winding B road between Auchterarder and Aberuthven.

Narrow winding Shinafoot road with HGV in middle of carriageway after crossing a narrow stone bridge.
Locals say the proposed route of the new A9 slip road isn’t built to carry that much traffic. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s supposed to be a cycling and pedestrian-friendly route, but it’s heavily used by HGVs and agricultural vehicles.

And opponents say the proposal poses serious road safety concerns – at Shinafoot and in Auchterarder – since the absence of an on-ramp means drivers will have to traverse the already congested high street if they want to join the A9.

It’s been estimated this will send an additional 1,000 vehicles and 70 HGVs through the town a day.

Meanwhile, there are fears that Aberuthven will become “a backwater” if traffic – including local bus services – is no longer allowed to exit the A9 there.

A9 plan ‘will affect everyone in Auchterarder and Aberuthven’

Alasdair Gow and his partner Shelagh Gregory live right beside the Shinafoot road in a lodge at The Orchard park.

They say they and their neighbours are already taking their lives in their hands crossing the road to collect mail and drop off bins at the Grand Eagles park on the other side.

Alasdair Gow standing next to entrance sign for The Orchard private holiday lodge development on the Shinafoot road with a LandRover passing behind him.
Alasdair Gow says traffic goes non-stop on the Shinafoot road as it is. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Ruthven water, which passes under the road also floods regularly.

“That junction is a major worry for us already,” said Mr Gow.

“The traffic never stops. But this is something that’s going to affect everyone in Auchterarder if it goes ahead.”

The couple were among dozens of objectors who attended the last meeting of Auchterarder and District Community Council.

The Scottish Government’s decision dominated the discussion.

And now the group is urging locals to write to Perth and Kinross Council planners, making clear they do not want the Shinafoot A9 slip road to go ahead any more than councillors did when they rejected it.

Chairman Ally Kay insists all is not lost.

Auchterarder High Street with cars parked in either side and traffic heading in both directions.
Auchterarder’s High Street could see hundreds more vehicles every day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Developers can’t ask for compulsory purchase orders to buy land for big projects,” he said.

“That’s something councils have to do. And one of the points with CPOs is that they have to be for the good of the community.”

He added: “If the Auchterder and district community can demonstrate to the council that this is not being done for their good, then that case can’t be made.

“This isn’t over.”

Cheap option or culmination of years of discussion?

Local councillor Crawford Reid said the community was being saddled with “a cheap option that nobody wants”.

Crawford Reid in suit and tie with blue Conservative party rosette
Conservative councillor Crawford Reid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He has been raising concerns around issues such as flooding, road safety and air pollution with Perth and Kinross Council’s head of planning David Littlejohn and officers at Transport Scotland.

Mr Reid said residents felt their voices had been ignored, and they were counting on Perth and Kinross Council to negotiate a sensible, pragmatic compromise on their behalf.

“We, as a community are dreading the consequences of this proposal,” he added.

Speaking after the Scottish Government ruling, a spokeswoman for Stewart Milne Group said the Shinafoot option was “the culmination of many years of discussion over the design of the junction”.

She said: “Stewart Milne Group and Muir look forward to working with the council and the community to deliver much needed homes and community facilities within the town.”

Conversation