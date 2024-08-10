Meet the bold owner of Stirling’s mystical Tinkerbells Emporium who ‘sells magic’

Stirling’s stunning scenery, historical architecture and rich folklore combine to create an innately mythical city.

A legendary wolf roams Port Street and, on Friars Street, fairies flit and fly, delighting countless children and adults alike.

The fairies were brought there by Lisa Davidson – originally from the equally mythical isle of Islay – who opened her small, independent shop Tinkerbells Emporium in 2015, after six years of planning. But, even after nearly a decade, she struggles to tell new people what she offers.

“I think that’s a really difficult question, because I literally sell magic,” laughs the 41-year-old. “So, I normally say I sell fairies.”

With a distinct woodland fairytale theme outside and in, Tinkerbells Emporium specialises in keepsakes and gifts of the mystical and spiritual variety, with plenty of glitter and fairy dust sprinkled on top. Products range from garden ornaments and scented candles to books and soft toys.

Stepping through the door, colourful, well-stocked shelves on every wall vie for shoppers’ attention, while soothing music and the sweet scent of incense keeps the atmosphere calm.

“When people come in, they either 100% get the shop and they fall in love straight away, or they’ve got no idea what’s going on. If somebody’s not really into fairies or mystical things, they won’t get it,” explains Lisa.

“But children, 100% of the time, get it. And a lot of people revert back to being children when they’re in the shop, which is lovely. I see people cry, I see people laugh. It’s really beautiful.”

From a high-flying hospitality career to opening the shop of her dreams

After nearly nine years in Stirling, Lisa and her shop are both popular fixtures of Friars Street, which she describes as a supportive spot for businesses, where everybody pulls together.

But, in a previous life, she had a high-flying career in the hospitality sector, starting out by cleaning bedrooms in hotels and quickly working her way up to housekeeping manager at the five-star Cameron House resort on the banks of Loch Lomond.

“I realised that I was really good at it, from early on,” she reveals, “So, I kind of set myself a career goal that I wanted to be Gleneagles’ executive housekeeper.”

And, while working at Cameron House, her goal became a reality, when The Gleneagles Hotel came calling.

Lisa spent six years working in her dream role, but all the while she was saving diligently and planning out exactly how her fairy shop would look.

And, when she felt the time was right, she handed in her notice at Gleneagles and took a leap of faith.

“I think, at the time, people thought I was having a nervous breakdown,” Lisa grins,

“Friends and family were worried because I’d never had a shop before and had no retail experience.”

But everything quickly fell into place when she found the perfect premises in Stirling, after initially looking in various locations, including Falkirk.

“I came round the corner here from King Street and I saw the outside of this shop and I was like: ‘Oh my God, there it is.’ It gives me goosebumps now to think about it.”

‘Locals followed through – they kept coming’

When she first opened, Lisa says locals were excited and saw Tinkerbells Emporium as a good fit for the city.

“They followed through – they kept coming,” she smiles.

“And the same people come in week after week, day after day.”

At a time when many retailers are going through tough times as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and the lasting impact of Covid lockdowns, Lisa feels lucky to have “sailed through” the last few years. Still, she knows her neighbours had her back when it counted.

“I think a lot of local people were ordering things on my website to be kind, if I’m honest,” she says.

“They were wanting the shop to be okay at the other side as well, so they were placing orders, for their neighbour or for their grandchildren, so that I was still having revenue coming into the shop.”

Sometimes the best customers are the smallest ones

Children are particularly enamoured with the store, and Lisa is clearly very fond of her wee visitors, some of whom she has watched grow up over the years. The wall behind the counter is covered with colourful kids’ drawings, all given to her by young customers.

Though she no longer hosts children’s birthday parties at Tinkerbells as she once did, Lisa organises an annual Fairytale Trail event for kids, along with her friend and fellow Friars Street business owner, Nevermore Tattoo’s Laura McClintock.

Raising thousands of pounds for the National Autistic Society Scotland (a cause close to both women’s hearts), they lead local children and their parents, often in fancy dress, on a magical 2km tour of the city, passing hand-painted fairytale characters as they go.

At Christmas time, Lisa sets up a post box in her shop, allowing kids to send their letters to Santa – delivered by the fairies, of course. She makes sure every child receives not just a response but a small gift, too.

Plainly, Tinkerbells Emporium is not just business for this business owner – it’s deeply personal.

Eventually, Lisa says, she would like to find the right member of staff to employ, who loves and understands the shop, its customers and its magic just as much as she does.

“I’m still here six days a week because I’m not ready to let go,” she admits.

“To me, it still feels like a baby.”

