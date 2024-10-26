What happened when I explored the creepy abandoned railway tunnels at Glenfarg?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What happened when I explored the creepy abandoned railway tunnels at Glenfarg?

Abandoned in 1970 to make way for the M90 motorway, a trip to the bat-infested Glenfarg railways tunnels is not for the fainthearted.

Gayle explores the creepy Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Gayle explores the creepy Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

A foul stench hits us as we enter the dank tunnel.

Could the gag-inducing, rotting smell emanate from something dead?

It doesn’t help when my companion, photographer Steve MacDougall, suggests this would be a great place to hide a body, Thanks, mate!

Navigating a stagnant pool at the entrance, we hold our noses, switch on our torches, and head on in.

My heart, certainly, is racing. I’m not scared of the dark, but I guess the idea of going deep into a pitch black tunnel conjures up all sorts of irrational fears.

Gayle at the entrance to the south Glenfarg railway tunnel.
Gayle at the entrance to the south railway tunnel near Glenfarg. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

These abandoned railway tunnels, nine miles south of Perth at Glenfarg, scream horror film territory.

The two tunnels, which are 500m long each, opened in 1890, as part of the Glenfarg Line.

This was built to provide a direct rail link from Edinburgh to Perth, and also boasted two viaducts.

The Glenfarg stretch was on a notoriously steep gradient.

The foreboding mouth of the south railway tunnel near Glenfarg.
The foreboding mouth of the south railway tunnel near Glenfarg. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Both tunnels are lined with concrete, thought to be cutting-edge at the time, and in some parts there’s a mix of brick and stone.

After the line was closed in 1970 – to make way for the M90 – the tunnels fell into disuse.

Where the M90 goes up and over the hill past Glenfarg village, the railway took a more direct route through the hill – and this section, which includes the two tunnels, is still accessible.

Is it safe to enter Glenfarg railway tunnels?

A target for graffiti-artists, arsonists (there’s a burnt-out car in one tunnel), and secret booze-swillers, they’re probably best avoided by those who fear bats, suffer from claustrophobia, or have vivid imaginations.

So, with Steve leading the way, we go deeper into the heart of the south tunnel, pausing near the mouth to take photos and videos.

Gayle looks around the tunnel somewhat anxiously. Image: Steve MacDougall.

A few metres in and there’s whoosh of air – a bat, seemingly a huge one, comes flying towards us, and dips and dives as if furious at being disturbed.

Is there a massive colony roosting in here somewhere? Will they come out, Hitchcock-style, to bite us? Let’s hope not…

The south tunnel curves substantially and becomes pitch black in the middle.

Does the light play tricks on you?

As we’re exploring, we become aware of a light coming from the other end. It appears to be slowly getting brighter.

Is there someone coming? And who the heck would it be? A mad axe murderer? A fellow explorer?

Bizarrely, this “spectre” appears to be a trick of light – it’s simply daylight appearing from the other end of the tunnel. Phew.

Gayle checks out an old inspection hole within the south railway tunnel at Glenfarg.
Gayle checks out an old inspection hole within the south railway tunnel at Glenfarg. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Along the route, we spot a fair bit of graffiti, some of it quite poetic and philosophical.

We also see original features, including inspection holes, beautiful stonework and some blackened railway sleepers.

Gayle checks out the remains of a burnt-out car. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Gayle checks out the remains of a burnt-out car. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Then there’s the aforementioned burnt-out car, which lies rusting at one end of the south tunnel.

Emerging from the south tunnel

It’s a relief to emerge from the dreich, dank tunnel into the light and onto an impressive stone viaduct over the River Farg and its glen.

While it’s tempting to carry on walking, Steve has somewhere to be, so we head back together.

Sunlight hits the railway viaduct at Glenfarg. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Sunlight hits the railway viaduct at Glenfarg. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

We’d parked at the Bein Inn Hotel, which stands on the junction of the A912 and the B996, having bought coffee and asked permission to leave our cars there.

With Steve away, I deliberate exploring the second tunnel. Am I brave enough?

I decide that yes, I am.

Is it worth checking out the north tunnel?

After marching back along the busy road – there’s no verge or pavement and there are blind bends so great care is needed – I head for the north tunnel.

It’s a lovely walk – over the River Farg, a high rail bridge and into woodland – and it’s about 1km from the south tunnel.

Gayle in anxious explorer mode in Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Gayle in anxious explorer mode in Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall.

It’s with a sense of trepidation that I enter the tunnel, and this time, I’m even more nervous.

I reason that it’s all fine, there’s nothing coming to kill me, and carry on.

I hurry on through, as quietly as possible, in a bid not to wake up anything nasty.

But I can’t shake the thought that somebody, or something, might be close at hand, ready to ambush me, rip my throat out, or whatever.

If only I hadn’t watched so many slasher and zombie films.

Beautiful views across the glen

Finally I come out into the light, and onto the remains of the old railway line, fringed by stubble views and with lovely views across the glen.

Views across the valley on emerging from Glenfarg railway tunnels.
Views across the valley on emerging from Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

When a path leaves the line and heads downhill, I take it, and find an old wooden shed, carved into the embankment and beside another viaduct.

It’s likely to be a platelayer’s hut – these small buildings were built at regular intervals along railways to offer shelter to track workers and to store tools and equipment.

An old platelayer's hut near Glenfarg railway tunnels.
An old platelayer's hut near Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s made out of sleepers and has an old chimney and remains of a fireplace.

Any accidents during construction?

Constructing the tunnels was a risky business – a series of accidents took place.

In May 1888, a skip full of spoil being hoisted out of the north tunnel broke the chain from which it was hanging at 50ft.

It fell, striking four men working below, instantly killing 45-year-old Edward McQuillan.

Take a good torch if you explore Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Take a good torch if you explore Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Later that year, in July 1888, a piece of rock fell from the roof of the north tunnel, causing scaffolding to collapse onto Hugh Cameron, who was filling a wagon below.

The 35-year-old was killed instantly.

The following year, a spark from a passing locomotive fell into a box of explosives near the mouth of the north tunnel.

Glenfarg railway tunnels are sure to fire the imagination. Image: Steve MacDougall.

The blast was so powerful that a navvy was blown back 10ft and a scaffold torn down, resulting in a man working on it suffering head injuries.

Essentially, be careful if you’re exploring – and be sure to take a good torch.

Gayle at the mouth of Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Conversation