‘Other Murray brother’ Duncan on Dunblane and dealing with sibling rivalry

Don’t you feel bad for the forgotten Murray brother, sometimes?

No, not Jamie – Duncan.

Despite claiming to be the older sibling of both Andy and Jamie, and eldest son of Judy, the so-called “other Murray brother” seemed to appear from nowhere in 2019.

The story goes that, not blessed with the same tennis abilities as the rest of his family, poor, uncoordinated Duncan was pushed into the background during childhood.

But, in recent years, he has appeared on TV and performed live stage shows with Judy Murray, always keen to gain both her approval, attention and affection.

Is Duncan Murray really the black sheep of Dunblane’s favourite sporting family, or just the fictional alter ego of a very funny Scottish comedian called Chris Forbes? (Hint: it’s the second one.)

Still, either way, The Courier has given Andy and Jamie Murray their fair share of coverage – so, isn’t it about time we got around to speaking to Duncan?

Hi, Duncan. Thanks for agreeing to chat to The Courier.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s probably about time. Andy and Jamie – I don’t know why people keep talking to them because it’s the same thing: it’s tennis and the batting of the balls.

“I think people have finally realised I’ve probably got a lot more to say, and are finding out just how much I’ve contributed to the whole dynasty, if you could call it that. Duncan’s Dynasty, in many ways.

“So, yeah, I’m not surprised now that people have realised – yep, they play tennis and that’s all right, but there’s maybe more to the family.”

You still live locally in Dunblane, don’t you?

“Yeah. Technically, I live with my flatmate. Well, I know Mum doesn’t like it when I call her that.

“I still live at home, but we have separate parts of the house. And she’s not there a great deal, because she’s busy and has things to do.

“But I make sure I hoover and sometimes make things – waffles – and just try to keep her happy whenever she returns home.”

How are things between you and your mum at the moment?

“Great, really great. I would love to see her even more than I do. I try to see her at least once every day.

“She has more of a kind of once-a-month or bimonthly situation going. But I at least try to call her, as well, once an hour. Just to check up on her.

“But I think things are going strong. We have great fun together doing live shows, and I know she enjoys them immensely.”

The shelved plans for the Dunblane Murray legacy tennis centre only seemed to focus on Andy and Jamie. Do you have any alternative ideas?

“Yeah, well, I’m looking at trying to secure some funding for Duncan’s Dome. And that would just be, like, a play centre.

“People could do what they liked there. They wouldn’t even have to play tennis.

“Andy and Jamie could have their pictures up, or something. But I think Duncan’s Dome has got a nice ring to it. It’s a catchier name.

“And there would be no snobbery. There would be no tennis exclusivity.

“It would be come as you are. If you wanted to play Scrabble or Cluedo, then you would be just as welcome.

“We’d do a lot of LARPing there. I think that’s a good way to go.”

Did you hear the Dunblane community is currently pushing to add a tribute to Andy and Jamie on the town welcome sign?

“That’s news to me, and I’m slightly disappointed that the people of my hometown have turned against me, in a way.

“That’s how it feels to be left off, because I’ve really been involved behind the scenes.

“Maybe if I’m not on the main sign, I could be included as a caveat. Maybe a smaller sign at the bottom saying: ‘And Duncan’. Or just ‘Dunc’. Or just ‘D’.

“And it could become as synonymous as P for parking. D for Duncan. I think that would be a nice touch.”

What can attendees of the upcoming festive afternoon teas with you and your mum expect?

“They’ll hear some stories from Mum, of course. She likes to tell stories about tennis and her dancey-dancey stuff on the telly.

“But, then, I’ll get a chance to really connect with people.

“I haven’t really told my mum what I’m planning to do.

“It’s her event, technically, but I think she likes to give me free rein to come up with my own ideas and share my own style of Christmas joy.

“And I think she’s going to enjoy it.”

And those events will be at Andy’s Cromlix hotel, won’t they?

“‘Andy’s hotel’ is a loose term. I think it of it as our hotel now.

“Certainly, when I’m trying to book a room, I will remind them that I am part of the family.

“I just don’t think the shed is suitable enough for me. But that’s where Mum’s told them to put me.”

Of course, Andy has just announced his own stage show. What do you think about that?

“I think that’s jealousy, just outright.

“Not even so much jealous of the success Mum and I had on stage together, but the quality time we got to spend together. And I think he’s craving that now.

“She would sometimes watch his games, that’s true, but she was up in the stands and there was no real connection.

“But, when we performed together, we were two stars aligning. And he wants some of that magic dust.”

Do you think it’s possible Jamie is going to start feeling left out?

“Yeah, I think so. When people hear ‘the other Murray brother’, they might think of Jamie now.”

[Editor’s note: Two days after this interview, it was announced Jamie Murray will receive an honourary degree from the University of Stirling, just like Judy and Andy. Well done, Jamie. Sorry, Duncan.]

Do you spend Christmas Day all together as a family?

“Well, I’m really looking forward to this year because, with Andy having retired now, I think there’s more chance of us all spending quality time together.

“I mean, back in the day, my mum wouldn’t even let them enjoy Christmas Day. She’d have them out practising because she always said Santa hates a sloppy backhand.

“So, now that Andy’s relaxed, maybe Jamie will chill out a little bit and we’ll all just sit around and eat some food together.”

