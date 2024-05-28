Farmers ‘heartbroken’ as 2,000 bees killed by vandals in Perthshire

Farmers have been left “heartbroken” after about 2,000 bees were killed by vandals in Perthshire.

Thousands of pounds’ worth of damage was caused at Tofthill Farm at Glencarse between 5pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

Items damaged included boxes containing about 2,000 bees.

A farm spokesperson said they were “incredibly disappointed” to be subjected to the vandalism in a statement provided to police.

Perthshire farm ‘heartbreak’ as bees killed and strawberry plants damaged

The statement said: “Aside from jumping on our equipment and damaging it, the most heartbreaking aspect is that some 2,000 bees were killed and dozens of fresh strawberry plants were maliciously damaged.

“Bees are truly the most magnificent and efficient pollinators on any farm and it’s thanks to them that we all get fed.

“After an incredibly difficult winter for farming, where it is getting harder and harder to produce food, we only have utter contempt for the individuals who have caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.”

Police Scotland has launched an appeal following the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police quoting incident 1838 of May 25 2024.