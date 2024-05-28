Farmers ‘heartbroken’ as 2,000 bees killed by vandals in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Farmers ‘heartbroken’ as 2,000 bees killed by vandals in Perthshire

Thousands of pounds' worth of damage was caused at Tofthill Farm in Glencarse.

By Andrew Robson
Thousands of bees were killed at Tofthill Farm in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock
Thousands of bees were killed at Tofthill Farm in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock

Farmers have been left “heartbroken” after about 2,000 bees were killed by vandals in Perthshire.

Thousands of pounds’ worth of damage was caused at Tofthill Farm at Glencarse between 5pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

Items damaged included boxes containing about 2,000 bees.

A farm spokesperson said they were “incredibly disappointed” to be subjected to the vandalism in a statement provided to police.

Perthshire farm ‘heartbreak’ as bees killed and strawberry plants damaged

The statement said: “Aside from jumping on our equipment and damaging it, the most heartbreaking aspect is that some 2,000 bees were killed and dozens of fresh strawberry plants were maliciously damaged.

“Bees are truly the most magnificent and efficient pollinators on any farm and it’s thanks to them that we all get fed.

“After an incredibly difficult winter for farming, where it is getting harder and harder to produce food, we only have utter contempt for the individuals who have caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.”

Police Scotland has launched an appeal following the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police quoting incident 1838 of May 25 2024.

More from Perth & Kinross

The A9 in Perth
Pedestrian, 53, dies after crash involving two lorries on A9 in Perth
Children shooting air rifles watched by adults
Best pictures as Crieff estate gives Perthshire kids a taste of country life
Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
10
Drummond Arms Hotel exterior.
Multi-million-pound 10 projects plan shows Crieff is on the up
Four people playing ukuleles and banjos at Blairgowrie community event
Best pictures from Blairgowrie volunteer groups' gathering
Two men attacked in Perth pub
Man, 51, charged after pair hurt in Perth pub 'glassing'
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Blairgowrie pub assault Picture shows; Kerry Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 23/05/2024
Mum-of-three attacked police and bar staff during drunken brawl in Blairgowrie pub
Banana Bandits from Dundee take on the Big Dig Energy from Glasgow at Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
UK's biggest volleyball tournament held in Perth for possibly the last time
Tug o’ War competition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Atholl Gathering

Conversation