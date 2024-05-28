A9 closed in Perth after early-morning crash

The A9 in Perth has been closed following an early-morning crash

The northbound carriageway is shut between the A85 slip and the Inveralmond Roundabout.

The road was first closed around 1am on Tuesday after the collision according to Traffic Scotland.

Drivers are being diverted through the Inveralmond Industrial Estate via the A85 junction.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

