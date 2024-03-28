Dundee United press conference: Jim Goodwin urges players to relish Raith opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United press conference: Jim Goodwin urges players to relish Raith opportunity

Rovers visit Tannadice on Saturday for a potential Scottish Championship title decider.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United for the visit of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin has called on his Dundee United stars to “relish” the opportunity ahead of them.

The Tangerines are one point ahead of their title rivals in the Scottish Championship with the chance to pull four ahead when Raith Rovers visit Tannadice on Saturday.

There is still a lot of football to be played after this weekend but the result could go a long way to deciding the champions.

Goodwin wants his players to thrive in front of an expected 10,000-plus crowd.

“It’ll be one of the most attended games in the country,” said Goodwin. “The players have got to relish those opportunities.

“We’re competing for a league, at the end of the day. There are plenty of players out there who have had good careers that have never won anything.

“I think that inspires people. There’s a number of different things out there that motivates us and it’s going to be a really important game for both clubs.

“Hopefully we do enough on the day to get all three points.”

Confidence

Raith Rovers have taken two wins and a draw from the previous meetings between the sides this season.

However, Goodwin still gleans some positives from those matches.

“We’ll take a lot of confidence from previous performances against Raith,” he added.

“We feel as if we’re due to win one of these games, and no time like Saturday to go and do that.

“The players are well aware of what’s at stake. They’ve trained really well.

“It’s my job as manager to try and keep them nice and calm and preserve that energy for the Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Scott McMann is expected to be fit to face Raith while David Wotherspoon is rated “50/50” following four weeks out with a calf strain.

Kevin Holt was due to undergo a scan on his knee injury on Thursday.

