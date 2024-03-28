Steps musical will be ‘a bit like Mamma Mia’ reveals member Lee as he lands in Fife for Easter panto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Steps musical will be ‘a bit like Mamma Mia’ reveals member Lee as he lands in Fife for Easter panto

The 90s pop icon is touring with Beauty And The Beast while gearing up for the next Steps reunion.

Lee Latchford-Evans AKA 'Lee from Steps' is starring in the Alhambra's Easter panto. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lee Latchford-Evans AKA 'Lee from Steps' is starring in the Alhambra's Easter panto. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By David Pollock

“It’s part of it all, isn’t it?” asks Lee Latchford-Evans, the artist occasionally known as Lee from Steps.

He’s speaking just after arriving in Dunfermline, after a long journey up from England to open the tour of the new Easter panto he’s appearing in, Beauty and the Beast.

“Travelling around, doing your thing,” he continues. “It’s nice to finally get in the theatre and meet the crew.

“We’re going to basically be living in theatres for the next three weeks, and we’re kickstarting it all in Dunfermline.”

Off on tour in England after its only Scottish date here, Beauty and the Beast also features sometime Blue Peter and CBBC presenter Barney Harwood, juggler and comedian Steve Royle, formerly of Britain’s Got Talent, and Carma Hylton from CBBC’s The Dumping Ground.

Main cast of Beauty And The Beast including Lee Latchford-Evans (middle row,  second from left) at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Lee is set to play the challenging dual role of the Prince and the Beast in his current panto – which he believes is the 13th professional pantomime he’s done in his career.

“I enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun,” he says. “It’s a great string to your bow, because you’re learning a lot – it’s not easy doing panto, it’s a hard job.

“You can do two to three shows a day, you’re singing a minimum of five songs per show, you’ve got all your scene changes, costume changes, there’s a lot to learn.”

Juggling fatherhood with touring is ‘tough’

But one of the toughest aspects of life in the theatre for 49-year-old Lee right now is the fact he and his wife have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, and a job like this means he has to be away from home for extended periods.

Lee Latchford-Evans will play the Prince and the Beast. Image: Alhambra Theatre.

“It’s tough, I’m not going to lie,” he says. “Thank god for Facetime and baby monitor cameras on my phone and things like that, so I can still see my family and my boy.

“I’ve got an amazing wife who is very supportive and who helps out so much, I’m very lucky and privileged to do what I do and be able to continue doing it.”

Steps jukebox musical on the horizon

Meanwhile, Steps are still very much a going concern – they last toured in 2022, but this November sees the opening of their jukebox musical show Here & Now in Birmingham.

“I can’t really say too much, but the best way to describe it is, it’s a bit like Mamma Mia,” says Lee.

“It’s a story within itself, with different characters, and the music of Steps guides that story. It’s not about the Steps members, but we’ve been involved, we’ve had our own ideas and everything has been collated together.

Steps at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ll be at the auditions, we’ll be at the reading process, we’re producers in our own right.”

He says this show has been five years in the making, with a lot of work to bring it to this stage.

“We’ve got an amazing team now. Shaun Kitchener is the writer, he’s written a lot of Hollyoaks stuff and he’s done stage work before. He’s a really talented guy.

“We’ve got Olivier Award (nominated and winning, respectively) director Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographer Matt Cole. It’s a big project.”

Steps ‘haven’t split up’ insists Lee

Lee still can’t quite believe that the admittedly “Marmite” single 5,6,7,8 has led to a career lasting more than quarter of a century.

“Steps haven’t split up, we’re still together,” he says.

“What’s nice is, we come together, we work hard for two or three years on projects, then we take time out. Then we come back again a few years later and do it all again.”

Steps: Faye Tozer, Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Ian “H” Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee on ‘This Morning’ in 2021. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock.

A band social life is more difficult than ever, now they have families and live so far apart.  Lee and Clare both near London, Faye near Sunderland, H in Wales and Lisa in Dubai.

But Lee says the reunions are always smooth.

“That’s the wonder of Steps,” says Lee.

“The fans stay with us, and they miss it and they want it, and we miss performing. So I reckon we’ll be back out there in a few years on stages again, definitely.”

The Beauty and the Beast Easter Pantomime is at the Alhambra, Dunfermline, on Friday March 29.

Conversation