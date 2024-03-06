St Andrews man behind bars after child rape bid confession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews man behind bars after child rape bid confession

Andrew Jones from Fife pled guilty to attempted rape and assault.

By James Mulholland
Jones was refused bail at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A man told a teenager she was having a nightmare moments after he sexually assaulted her as she slept in Fife, a court has heard.

Andrew Jones, 45, made the claim after being confronted by his 15-year-old victim at a house in the Kingdom, in April 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Jones had preyed on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from the age of 11.

Describing the moment Jones’ victim confronted him about his actions, prosecutor Jennifer Cameron said: “She asked the accused what he was doing.

“He told her she had been shouting during a nightmare and he had came to check on her.”

The story emerged during a hearing in which Jones, of St Andrews, pled guilty to charges of sexual assault and attempted rape before judge William Summers.

The offences took place at locations in Dundee and Fife.

Devastating effect of abuse

Ms Cameron told the court of how Jones was arrested for his crimes soon afterwards.

She said police carried out forensic tests on Jones’ victim after obtaining DNA from him and detectives were able to discover evidence which helped them build their case.

Ms Cameron also lodged a statement from the complainer with the court, which explained the trauma she has experienced as a consequence of being targeted.

The prosecutor said: “The complainer was aged between 11 and 15 at the time of the offences.

“There’s a victim impact statement which she has provided.

“(Another person) has also confirmed that the complainer had been known to self-harm during the period when the accused was sexually abusing her.”

During the hearing it also emerged Jones has previous convictions for offences including assault.

Bail refused ahead of sentencing

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin asked the court to continue his client’s bail pending sentencing, as he has family caring obligations but added: “He is fully alive to the fact that there is only one sentence that will be imposed.”

However, judge Summers refused to grant bail as he ordered a report on the accused’s background.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to two very serious offences.

“It is likely that a lengthy custodial sentence will be imposed on you.

“I have to obtain a report.

“Your bail is revoked and you will be remanded in custody.”

Jones will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on March 28 2024.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

