St Andrews man behind bars after child rape bid confession

A man told a teenager she was having a nightmare moments after he sexually assaulted her as she slept in Fife, a court has heard.

Andrew Jones, 45, made the claim after being confronted by his 15-year-old victim at a house in the Kingdom, in April 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Jones had preyed on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from the age of 11.

Describing the moment Jones’ victim confronted him about his actions, prosecutor Jennifer Cameron said: “She asked the accused what he was doing.

“He told her she had been shouting during a nightmare and he had came to check on her.”

The story emerged during a hearing in which Jones, of St Andrews, pled guilty to charges of sexual assault and attempted rape before judge William Summers.

The offences took place at locations in Dundee and Fife.

Devastating effect of abuse

Ms Cameron told the court of how Jones was arrested for his crimes soon afterwards.

She said police carried out forensic tests on Jones’ victim after obtaining DNA from him and detectives were able to discover evidence which helped them build their case.

Ms Cameron also lodged a statement from the complainer with the court, which explained the trauma she has experienced as a consequence of being targeted.

The prosecutor said: “The complainer was aged between 11 and 15 at the time of the offences.

“There’s a victim impact statement which she has provided.

“(Another person) has also confirmed that the complainer had been known to self-harm during the period when the accused was sexually abusing her.”

During the hearing it also emerged Jones has previous convictions for offences including assault.

Bail refused ahead of sentencing

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin asked the court to continue his client’s bail pending sentencing, as he has family caring obligations but added: “He is fully alive to the fact that there is only one sentence that will be imposed.”

However, judge Summers refused to grant bail as he ordered a report on the accused’s background.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to two very serious offences.

“It is likely that a lengthy custodial sentence will be imposed on you.

“I have to obtain a report.

“Your bail is revoked and you will be remanded in custody.”

Jones will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on March 28 2024.

