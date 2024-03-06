Road Test: Bold Audi Q8 stands out with style and comfort

Meet the Audi Q8. It bucks Audi’s naming trend by being smaller than the Audi Q7. It’s still a very large SUV with room for all the family and the dog, however.

Audi launched the Q8 on the back of BMW’s success with the X6. It is, essentially, an SUV with some of the qualities of a coupe, such as a tapered roofline, giving it a more sporty appearance.

It’s certainly a car with a lot of presence. Aggressive styling, huge alloy wheels and its sheer size mean it really stood out in Dundee’s Tesco car park.

If you’re an introvert then it’s definitely not the car for you but in an era of bland SUVs I liked its bold style.

The Q8 outsells the Q7 by almost two-to-one across Europe so clearly there’s an appetite for the model.

Prices and specs

Prices start at £76,410 and the high spec Launch Edition version I had for a week tipped the scales at more than £87,000 once options were added in.

You’ve got two engine options. There’s a 282bhp 3.0 litre V6 diesel, which is no slouch, with a 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds.

Then there’s the 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6. With 335bhp it’s faster still, racing up to 62mph in just 5.6 seconds.

For those who want even more pace (and have very deep pockets) there are high performance SQ8 and RS Q8 models.

Driving impressions

I drove the petrol model and was very impressed with it. Power delivery is swift and linear and Audi’s excellent Quattro system ensures it launches off the line without any wheelspin.

The Q8 isn’t designed for off-roading but the four-wheel drive does make you feel more secure when driving on a rainswept Scottish winter’s night.

It’s very quiet as well. I covered some good distances in my Q8, ranging up to Highland Perthshire and over to Stirling.

The suspension is firm but never harsh. Very little engine or wind noise intrude into the cabin, and progress is accompanied only by the faint thrum of the big tyres rolling along.

Push it into a bend and it handles much better than a car this size has any right to. Grip is excellent and the body doesn’t roll or wallow even under hard cornering.

In fact, the only thing that disturbed my calm reverie was the alacrity at which the fuel gauge went down. A big petrol engine in a big car does not add up to great economy and the Q8 returns around 25mpg –less if you constantly make use of its prodigious performance.

Audi plans to launch a range of plug-in hybrid versions of the Q8. While likely to carry a higher upfront cost, these models will be capable of covering a good distance on electric power and should bring down running costs quite a bit.

What’s it like inside?

The Audi Q8’s cabin is a very pleasant place to spend time. Its big leather sports seats are comfortable and can be electronically operated. They’re heated as well, of course, as is the steering wheel.

Few cabins are as dripping with technology as the Audi Q8’s. Twin touchscreens sit in the central console, one controlling infotainment and drive modes, and the other operating the heater and fans.

A virtual cockpit behind the steering wheel can be tailored to show everything from sat nav directions to driving data and road sign information.

It all looks fantastic, although I’m sad that Audi has now dropped the rotary controller that used to make its cars so user-friendly.

While it’s smaller than the Q7 there’s still plenty of room inside the Audi. It will easily swallow four tall adults and despite the sloping rear roofline, the boot is a capacious 605 litres.

Very few buyers will be disappointed with the Audi Q8. It’s great looking yet practical. It’s comfortable on long journeys but is also involving to drive. It has a fantastic interior and plenty of technology.

Yes, it’s expensive – the Porsche Cayenne costs slightly less – and economy isn’t wonderful. Even so, it’s a hugely impressive car. I look forward to trying out the hybrid versions when they join the range.

Facts

Price: £87,395

0-62mph: 5.6 seconds

Top speed: 155mph

Economy: 25.9mpg

CO2 emissions: 247g/km