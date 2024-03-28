Dundee man threatened to shoot police after knife find at city multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man threatened to shoot police after knife find at city multi

Michael Etchells continued his tirade of abuse at Ninewells Hospital.

By Ciaran Shanks
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man threatened to shoot police after being caught with a knife in a city multi.

Michael Etchells, 32, claimed he armed himself after a group of people had made threats against him in Elders Court.

Etchells – who has previous convictions for knife crime – made several threats to police after being arrested.

His abusive behaviour continued at Ninewells Hospital.

In 2022, Etchells was convicted of leaving his mother scarred for life after biting her on the nose after a drunken Boxing Day argument.

A sheriff will now consider imposing an order that aims to give the public greater protection from the rampant offender.

Threats

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police received a call stating Etchells was in possession of a knife on one of the landings at the multi.

They arrived, took hold of him and applied handcuffs.

Etchells said: “They came to my door. I don’t f****** have it any more.”

Despite his claim, the knife was discovered in Etchells’ trousers but was he uncooperative when being placed in a police van on Kirk Street.

Elders Court sign
Etchells was reported for having a knife at Elders Court. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Officers tried to place the accused in the rear of the vehicle but he began to resist, trying to push past and prevent the cell door being closed.

“He stated ‘I will shoot you’ towards one of the officers and continued to be verbally abusive.”

Etchells shouted: “Take these handcuffs off, then we’ll see how hard you are.

“You’ll need an ambulance, that’s not a threat it’s a f****** promise.”

He was seen placing tablets in his mouth and was taken to Ninewells by officers.

However, he tried to kick one of the officers on the body as they tried to remove him.

Booze and pills to blame

Etchells, currently a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to possessing a knife and two charges of abusive behaviour on July 4 2023.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He tells me in the weeks leading up to this incident, he had been assaulted twice and was very wary of further assaults on him.

“He said there had been individuals at his door making threats.

“They had left before the police arrived but he shouldn’t have taken that knife out and he understands the potential for harm was great.

“He had consumed both alcohol and diazepam that day and that no doubt skewed his decision making.”

Mr Hampton said it was Etchells’ position he was reaping the benefits of a supervised release order that had been imposed following his previous prison sentence.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for a report to assess whether or not to impose another similar order.

