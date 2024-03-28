Self-confessed Fife ‘creep’ abused girl, 7, when already banned from child contact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-confessed Fife ‘creep’ abused girl, 7, when already banned from child contact

Brandon Swindells confessed in messages the day after his attack: “I’m just a f***ing creep".

By Ross Gardiner
Brandon Swindells. Image: Instagram.
Brandon Swindells. Image: Instagram.

A self-confessed “creep” from Fife, banned from unsupervised contact with children, has admitted he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old in her own bed.

Brandon Swindells pled guilty to the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning after a party in Kirkcaldy.

Disgraced former support worker Swindells took the chance when everyone else was asleep to enter sneak into a child’s bedroom and abuse her.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register again and will be sentenced next month.

Swindells, 28, of East Street in St Monans, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the schoolgirl in the early hours of February 4 last year.

He admitted entering her bedroom in Kirkcaldy while she was in bed and rubbing his hand on her stomach, leg and groin area, under her clothing.

He also admitted breaching special bail conditions to which he was made subject in January 2022.

Brandon Swindells
Brandon Swindells. Image: Facebook.

Following a hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in relation to child abuse files he later admitted possessing, dad Swindells had been released on the basis he had no unsupervised contact with any children under 16, except his own.

While he carried out his sick attack, he breached the condition by being unsupervised in the room with his victim in the top bunk and another child in the bottom bunk.

‘Frantic’ girl woke mum

Fiscal depute Christine Allan explained Swindells and others were invited to the house for a party and they spent the night drinking.

Two children had initially been playing upstairs but went to bed in bunk beds.

In the early hours of the morning, the mother of Swindells’ victim went to bed but was woken by the child in a “frantic” state.

The child said: “Brandon keeps coming in our room.”

The girl then explained where Swindells had touched her.

Swindells was confronted and described as not “making much sense.”

He was told to phone a taxi home but then began punching himself and throwing his phone around.

He sat on the sofa apologising and eventually got in a taxi someone else phoned.

In text messages he sent the next day to someone who was not at the party, Swindells said: “I’m just a f***ing creep but I’m not smashed most of the time.

“I can’t believe all this. That explains why I came back and smashed my flat up last night.”

He later handed himself into police and told officers: “I need locked up, I’ve done something terrible.”

Sentencing deferred

In court this week, Swindells’ solicitor Iain McCafferty explained his client is still subject to a community payback order imposed in connection with the indecent images case.

Sheriff Robert More deferred sentencing until April 24 and made Swindells subject to sex offender registration requirements again.

The sheriff noted the accused has never been jailed before.

He said praised the “decorum” of members of Swindells’ victim’s family, who watched proceedings from the public gallery.

“Whilst the narrative that has been given is distressing for all to hear, that distress must pale in comparison to the distress that must be felt by those closest.

“Addressing the charges, plainly a sexual assault of a young child is of a very significant gravity, not just in of itself but having regard to the circumstances in which it was committed.”

Sick phone images

In March last year, weeks after the attack, Swindells admitted taking or making indecent images of children between August and December 2021.

Police raided his former home in Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy on December 10 2021 after obtaining information sick files had been downloaded there.

On his mobile phone, officers found a Category A image and a Category C image, which were still accessible.

Further analysis showed another five Category A, two Category B and 16 Category C pictures had all been deleted from the device but thumbnails accessed by police proved the files had existed there.

They included children between the ages of seven and 14 being abused by adults and in sexualised poses.

On that occasion, Mr McCafferty said the material was the result of “drunken browsing” and he has since abstained from alcohol.

He added: “He was previously in full time employment as a support worker.

“Due to the allegations, that job was lost to him. He now finds himself in receipt of benefits.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

