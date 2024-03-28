Fifers requesting home care packages to face ‘robust assessment’ amid £39m of spending cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fifers requesting home care packages to face ‘robust assessment’ amid £39m of spending cuts

Extra scrutiny will be applied to all requests if budget proposals are approved.

By Claire Warrender
Fife home care requests will be scrutinised by managers and finance representatives.
Vulnerable Fifers in need of a home care package are to face extra scrutiny as health and social care budgets are squeezed.

Bosses are to set up a panel of service managers and finance staff to look at every request from April, budget papers have revealed.

If approved, the move will save £700,000 as part of the drive to cut spending by £39 million – £15m of which is already agreed.

The scrutiny over Fife home care packages will be applied to people in hospital as well as at home.
Managers say it will streamline the service and give every person a package proportionate to their needs.

And waits for care, both for people in hospital and in the community, will be reduced.

At present, Fife community care workers support around 1,000 people in their own homes.

And, depending on need, packages can include help with getting out of bed in the morning, washing, dressing and toileting.

Fife home care ‘key part of overspend’

Members of Fife’s integration joint board will be asked to approve a swathe of savings when they meet on Thursday.

And chief finance officer Audrey Valente has warned care packages form a key area of the overspend.

The extra scrutiny will include “a robust assessment process” for Fife residents who need ongoing care at home.

It comes alongside a plan to cut rehabilitation beds and bring in the Red Cross to support people recovering from illness at home.

Ms Valente says “significant financial challenges lie ahead”.

And she has urged board members to fully consider the longer-term financial consequences of any decisions made.

Focusing on efficiency and redesign now could avoid the need for difficult decisions later, including the decommissioning of services, she added.

Other ‘efficiency savings’ and price rises

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership plans to find £6.4m in savings through redesigning services.

Meanwhile, bosses have also identified £12m in “efficiencies”.

These include going back to the pre-covid level of cleaning in care homes to save £500,000.

And work to reduce unnecessary prescribing will save another £2.4m.

Fife Council has agreed a 5% increase in charges for meals of wheels, community alarms and supported living rents.

And this will bring in an extra £500,000.

Conversation