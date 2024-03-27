Moves to cut Fife rehabilitation beds with more treatment to be provided at home

The British Red Cross is being brought in to support Fife people recovering from illness as hospital rehabilitation beds are cut.

At present, many patients who no longer need acute treatment are moved to rehab care until they are ready to go home.

However, health chiefs say one in four could have their needs met at home.

Moves are now under way to increase the amount of treatment available in the community.

And those preparing to go into a care home will be looked after by the Red Cross until they decide where they want to live.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership insists it is a positive move which will free up hospital space and save £2 million.

It comes as the partnership seeks £12m of efficiencies alongside other service redesigns worth £6.4m.

However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on families and carers.

Fear over staffing levels needed to run community service

The plans are revealed in papers to go before Fife’s integration joint board on Thursday.

And Labour MSP Alex Rowley says he has a “real fear” there are not enough staff or resources to provide the required community care.

“It seems senior management are saying these services will take a £2m cut and this will result in improvements,” he said.

“This paper does not explain how and what staffing levels will be put in place.

“I have a real fear the current staffing and financial resources are not adequate to provide the levels of community care required.

“And this move to outsource services to the Red Cross will make matters even worse.”

Mr Rowley called on board members to ask for more details on the proposals before making a decision.

“We know there is a shortage of care workers, physiotherapists and community nursing staff,” he said.

“It’s not clear how saving £2m over two years and contracting out services is going to address this.”

‘People want care closer to home’

Head of community care services Lynne Garvey says doing nothing will result in more unmet clinical need.

She said the current model means a dependency on community hospital beds for intensive rehabilitation.

However, the changes will see more of that provided at home.

At the same time, centres of excellence will be created in community hospitals for neurological rehab.

Ms Garvey said research shows people want care closer to home.

And the community rehabilitation team will be expanded to allow this to happen.

Staff have been actively involved in discussions, she said.

Meanwhile, the impact on families will be risk assessed.

She added: “Roadshows and a robust communication plan have been developed and will be initiated following approval of this proposal.”