Moves to cut Fife rehabilitation beds with more treatment to be provided at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Moves to cut Fife rehabilitation beds with more treatment to be provided at home

The community rehab team will be expanded as part of the change, which will save £2 million.

By Claire Warrender
More rehab will be provided in the community.
More rehab will be provided in the community.

The British Red Cross is being brought in to support Fife people recovering from illness as hospital rehabilitation beds are cut.

At present, many patients who no longer need acute treatment are moved to rehab care until they are ready to go home.

However, health chiefs say one in four could have their needs met at home.

Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy
Many people receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, will be sent straight home if plans are approved.

Moves are now under way to increase the amount of treatment available in the community.

And those preparing to go into a care home will be looked after by the Red Cross until they decide where they want to live.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership insists it is a positive move which will free up hospital space and save £2 million.

It comes as the partnership seeks £12m of efficiencies alongside other service redesigns worth £6.4m.

However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on families and carers.

Fear over staffing levels needed to run community service

The plans are revealed in papers to go before Fife’s integration joint board on Thursday.

And Labour MSP Alex Rowley says he has a “real fear” there are not enough staff or resources to provide the required community care.

“It seems senior management are saying these services will take a £2m cut and this will result in improvements,” he said.

Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley is concerned about the cut to rehabilitation beds.
Fife Labour MSP Alex Rowley is concerned about the cut to rehabilitation beds.

“This paper does not explain how and what staffing levels will be put in place.

“I have a real fear the current staffing and financial resources are not adequate to provide the levels of community care required.

“And this move to outsource services to the Red Cross will make matters even worse.”

Mr Rowley called on board members to ask for more details on the proposals before making a decision.

“We know there is a shortage of care workers, physiotherapists and community nursing staff,” he said.

“It’s not clear how saving £2m over two years and contracting out services is going to address this.”

‘People want care closer to home’

Head of community care services Lynne Garvey says doing nothing will result in more unmet clinical need.

She said the current model means a dependency on community hospital beds for intensive rehabilitation.

However, the changes will see more of that provided at home.

At the same time, centres of excellence will be created in community hospitals for neurological rehab.

Ms Garvey said research shows people want care closer to home.

And the community rehabilitation team will be expanded to allow this to happen.

Staff have been actively involved in discussions, she said.

Meanwhile, the impact on families will be risk assessed.

She added: “Roadshows and a robust communication plan have been developed and will be initiated following approval of this proposal.”

More from Fife

More rehab will be provided in the community.
A92 closed southbound after 'serious collision' at Crossgates
Anne Baker, 75, and her dog, Missy,
Woman, 53, charged after Border Collie dies following Fife 'dog-on-dog attack'
A ScotRail train drives through Pettycur Bay on Train Sim World 4
Fife landmarks and stations recreated in 3D for new computer game
More rehab will be provided in the community.
Shock as 25 Fife patients wait almost five hours for an ambulance
William Reilly.
Dundee chef banned for 'appalling' driving before BMW crash in Fife
More rehab will be provided in the community.
Pensioner, 78, from Fife caught in online 'child chat' sting
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA
Fife-based SNP education chief criticised over U-turn on free school laptops
15
More rehab will be provided in the community.
Fife GP who touched woman's bottom and asked to see her breasts suspended for…
More rehab will be provided in the community.
Dundee-based mechanic crushed to death under lorry near Forfar, inquiry hears
More rehab will be provided in the community.
Man exposed himself to wrong-way driver in Dunfermline

Conversation