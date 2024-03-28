Remorseless Tayside sex offender jailed again for having abuse material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remorseless Tayside sex offender jailed again for having abuse material

Brian Clark started amassing his sick collection as soon as he left prison for his previous offence.

By Dave Finlay
Sex offender Brian Clark being led from court in 2015. He has been jailed again.
Sex offender Brian Clark being led from court in 2015. He has been jailed again.

A repeat and remorseless sex offender from Tayside, who began amassing a collection of extreme abuse material after being released from prison, has been jailed for five years.

Brian Clark, 52, was caught with photos and videos which included child abuse and acts of bestiality.

A judge told Clark at the High Court in Edinburgh: “So far as I can tell, your plea aside, you remain unremorseful and seek to minimise the level of your culpability.”

Lord Weir said the sex offender appeared to have begun committing his latest offences “almost immediately” on his release from his last High Court sentence.

The judge imposed an extended sentence totalling nine years on Clark, made up of five years imprisonment followed by a further four-year period on licence when he can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

Lord Weir told him that the term of imprisonment was reduced from six and a half years to reflect his earlier plea of guilty tendered at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sinister suitcase

Clark, formerly of Old Crieff Road, Aberfeldy, admitted possessing obscene images of children between September 15 2022 and March 14 2023 and taking indecent images between July 14 2022 and March 14 the following year.

He also pled guilty to a further charge of possessing extreme pornography depicting sexual activity between adults and animals.

A total of 1091 child sexual exploitation images and videos were found on phones and a laptop.

Almost 300 of the files recovered were considered to be at the most serious level.

The total running time for 25 videos was nearly 19 hours.

Following his release from his last jail term police found thumbnail images of what appeared to be indecent photos of children on Clark’s phone.

Officers also discovered a laptop hidden under a sofa, which Clark claimed he bought in a second hand shop in Perth.

A locked suitcase was found which contained a packet of nappies, a dummy and a child’s make-up kit.

Repeat offender

Clark was previously given a seven-year extended sentence at the High Court in 2016 after police discovered hundreds of indecent files on a computer.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said a week after his release, his latest offending commenced.

Mr Crowe said it was clear from reports prepared on Clark he required “a strong degree of supervision, education and rehabilitation”.

“It is clear this man requires assistance from professional bodies to remove the risk that he poses at present of recidivism,” he said.

He said Clark, originally from Dundee, previously worked as a waiter but now does not have good health.

He added: “He has also struggled with his mental health since childhood.”

The defence counsel said: “He had a very unfortunate and dysfunctional upbringing. He was taken into local authority care.”

Clark was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

